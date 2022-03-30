How to Implement the Right Software for the HR Department?

Tips on Implementing Software for HR

Do you need to upgrade your HR software? Implementing HR software can be a complex task that can cause significant disruption to your business if done wrong. In this article, we will break down the whole process and help you nail your HR software implementation process, so you stay within budget and meet your deadlines.

Photo by Hack Capital on Unsplash

1. Stick to Your Budget and Within Deadlines

The last thing you want to do is upset management by blowing your budget or missing your launch date. To prevent this from happening, you need to be honest from the start of the project and set realistic expectations. Don’t present management with the most optimistic costing and timeline. Instead, present the worst-case scenario, which gives you a great chance to overperform. For example, if you expect an implementation to take 30 days, give yourself some room for error and tell management that you expect it to take 50 days.

You should only set a budget once you have chosen a particular product. Once you have chosen a product and consulted with the company, you can create an accurate budget. However, your budget should have a large margin of error because even though HR software companies like SignalHire are transparent with their prices, it is hard to estimate the cost of alterations to your infrastructure.

Before submitting your plan to management, you should write a detailed plan which outlines the scope, budget, goals, and stages. It is critical you have contingency plans for if something goes wrong and attempt to include every possible cost in your budget. A concrete plan will keep all stakeholders on the same page and aid in a smooth implementation.

2. Get the Right People

Before starting the implementation, you need to gather the required personnel. You need to ensure they have the necessary skills and time to dedicate to this project. Key departments that will need to work together include recruitment, IT, and finance. You must assign roles to every department and employee. For example, the IT team will fix any glitches and train HR staff. You also need to create communication channels and determine how and when team members should communicate with each other as each department may have its system.

Once your implementation gets underway, you need to be open to feedback from all stakeholders. You should create official channels for feedback so every input is recorded and addressed. This will allow problems to be solved quickly and efficiently. All department heads should be involved in offering feedback!

3. Implement Step by Step

Unless you implement an easy-to-install extension, you will have to break down the process into steps. As you progress through each step, you should analyze the implementation and make the necessary alterations.

Implementing HR software via steps helps stakeholders truly understand how the software works. It also ensures that every aspect of the software is tested before going live. It can be incredibly expensive to fix mistakes once the software is live. It is much cheaper to get things right the first time.

When you implement your HR software step by step, you can celebrate your achievements by sending out company newsletters. This is a great way to keep the rest of the company informed and build team morale. It is important to keep up the communication so senior management can understand how the project is progressing.

By using a step-by-step process, you can quickly add or deduct from the project during the implementation. Attempting to expand or reduce the scope of the project when it is complete can be an absolute nightmare. By updating all stakeholders throughout the implementation, you allow them to provide feedback and ensure the software will perform all necessary functions.

4. Data Security Needs to Be Tight

You can never be too cautious when you are handling high-risk data. HR is trusted with safeguarding personal data (this includes addresses, phone numbers, salary, tax numbers, and insurance details). You cannot afford this data to be leaked when switching software.

To ensure there are no data leaks, you need to work closely with your IT department throughout the implementation process and leverage their skills. Your IT department will be able to come up with solutions to ensure all of the data is protected at every stage of the implementation. You need to have all the data backed up, stored securely, and ready to be transferred to the new system on time.

When protecting data, you should reach out to your HR software provider and ask for their input on data backup and transfer. Your current software may have built-in tools which help with backup. During this phase, you should ask as many questions to avoid any accidental leaks. If you keep your IT department heavily involved, everything should go smoothly.

5. Reduce Risks

Implementing a new HR software is risky! We have already talked about the potential deadline and budget blowouts and the potential for devastating data leaks. To help you deal with these risks, you need to ask yourself these questions:

How involved is senior management in the implementation process?

Are there any current company projects that could be paused to focus on the HR software implementation?

Are there departments in the business which may try to disrupt the implementation?

Does the company need to make core changes to the infrastructure to ensure the implementation is successful?

The best way to start managing risks is to be aware of them. Once you have successfully identified risks, you can start effectively reducing them. At the end of the day, all company risks come down to time, money, and security. If you can identify specific risks and come up with suitable plans before they arise, you will be in a strong position to limit their disruption.

If you feel a bit overwhelmed by the whole HR software implementation process, you can always hire a specialized consultant. These specialized HR implementation consultants can develop a detailed plan, keep all of the stakeholders happy and ensure your new software doesn’t blow your budget. Consultants have performed countless implementations before so they can effectively anticipate risks and solve them before they get out of control.

Wrapping Up: Create a Plan, Communicate, Manage Problems in Real-Time

Too many companies assume implementing new software will be quick and easy, and that leads to all kinds of problems. An HR software implementation should not be taken lightly. Before getting started, you need to come up with a detailed step-by-step plan that outlines the budget, timeline, and scope of the project. Before starting, all stakeholders need to be on the same page and ready to dedicate resources to make the implementation work. If you follow your plan, make adjustments throughout the different stages and keep communication lines open, you will successfully implement your new HR software on time and within budget!

