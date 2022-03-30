A RAPUNZEL-ESQUE tower that would be ideal for a Grand Designs-style transformation has gone on the market for £80,000.

Binnhill Tower in Kinfauns, Perth and Kinross has been likened to something from a Disney film due to its towering heights above the trees surrounding.

The 80ft B-listed stone landmark was built in 1813 for Francis Gray, the 14th Lord Gray, and is split across four storeys.

An octagonal spiral staircase with small windows sits at the corner of the property and leads owners to each floor of the stone building.

The tower in all it’s glory from a high vantage. (C). Thorntons

And potential buyers will be able to relax on the rooftop terrace and look out onto stunning panoramic views over the River Tay to the Lomond Hills.

The castellated tower was built in the centre of a deep forest close to another historical landmark, the A-listed Kinfauns Castle.

It has recently undergone some repair work, including the replacement of joists and the addition of a roof to make it watertight from the top.

Estate agents Thorntons are hoping potential buyers will be able to transform the historical landmark into a family home after seeking planning permission.

The tower is surrounded by trees. (C). Thorntons

They described the sale as “a truly rare and unique purchase opportunity”, adding: “The B-listed Binnhill Tower is a stone-built, four- storey, Gothic tower with a stunning hilltop location in the picturesque village of Kinfauns, surrounded by mature woodlands, and with spectacular panoramic views over the River Tay to the Lomond Hills.

“This prominent landmark represents a truly rare and unique opportunity for anyone seeking a historic and romantic building that is ripe for a Grand Designs-style transformation.

“The castellated tower was built by Francis Gray, the 14th Lord Gray, as an observatory and focal point within the luscious estate grounds of Kinfauns Castle, an imposing A-listed Gothic mansion.

The tower is approximately 80ft tall. (C). Thorntons

“The tower has lapsed planning permission to be restored and converted into a dwelling, and it comes with a small footprint of land.

“There may be potential to negotiate with the Forestry Commission the purchase of additional land as well.”

The tower looks over the River Tay and the Lomond Hills. (C). Thorntons

Thorntons announced the new listing on social media yesterday, saying: “Have you ever dreamt of owning your own fairytale property?

“Perhaps wondered what it would be like to live in a tower, guarded by a dragon, waiting to be rescued by a mighty hero?

“Well, wonder no more.

“As the phenomenal Binnhill Tower has come to market, ready to make your property dream come true.”

The post has had almost 100 comments and dozens of likes and shares.

A birds eye view shows the stop story and the spiral staircase (C). Thorntons

Social media users were really excited by the unique sale.

Tracy Smith said: “I am sure there is a Rapunzel out there.

“A fab location and outstanding views.”

Gill Smith said: “A wee fixer upper.”

Kenneth N. Stirling said: “Imagine owning this.

“Wow.”

Ruthana Duncan said: “This screams archery house to me.

“You’d have a whole forest for target practice.”

Sarah Draper said: “Wow, I love it.”

Binnhill castle was commissioned by Francis Gray, 14th Lord Gray and completed by prominent architect William Mackenzie.

Lord Gray was a member of the House of Lords in 1812 – 1841.

He used the tower as an observatory and talking point to discuss policies with his peers.

Thorntons listed the property yesterday for offers over £80,000.