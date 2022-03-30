A SCOTTISH hotel group is looking to capitalise on the popularity of bespoke breaks through gamification, by creating personalised booking suggestions for holidaymakers.

Crerar Hotels, which has seven four- and five-star hotels and inns across Scotland, has launched a quiz aimed at tailoring breaks to travellers – whether they’re looking for an adventure-based holiday or a relaxed retreat.

Part of a reboot of the group’s ‘I Choose’ campaign for spring and summer, the quiz launches as the group revealed it has witnessed a boost in traveller confidence and an appetite for holidays in Scotland.

The elevation of the bespoke element comes off the back of industry stats revealing that 86% of customers say personalisation plays a key role in purchase decisions.

Crerar Hotels own a number of hotels and inns across Scotland.

It also builds on part of the offering that was already in place across the Crerar Hotels portfolio in terms of tailoring stays to suit guests’ tastes.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “We successfully tapped into personalisation when we initially launched ‘I Choose’ to time with the lifting of travel restrictions in 2021 and the re-introduction of freedoms many of us had missed when the pandemic kicked in.

“We were already sending out preference forms to guests a week before their stays which were very well received – wit more than 80% filling them in with pre-arrival preferences.

“This year we wanted to build on this, ensuring that guests not only have their every whim catered to on arrival, but that we’re front and centre when it comes to helping them select the perfect break, in the ideal location with a fantastic itinerary.

“With our booking statistics showing a real surge in travellers booking stays two-to-three months in advance – whether it’s chilling by the coast or ramping up the adventure in some of the country’s most rugged landscapes.

“It’s a real sign of the times that people have faith they can travel without limits on their freedoms almost exactly two years after they were taken away with the imposition of lockdown.”