Tranquil Scots cottage for sale on island with population of less than 200

A TRANQUIL cottage is for sale, situated on a Scots island with a population of less than 200.

The former slate worker’s cottage can be found on the Isle of Luing, Oban, where it sits in the centre of Cullipool – one of two villages on the island.

11 Cullipool Village is a B-listed cottage, which has come on the open market through Scottish property consultancy Galbraith.

The property has been extended by both the current and previous owners, and contains four bedrooms as well as a large outhouse and a lawn with a private seating area.

Described by the agency as a “very attractive, generously proportioned cottage full of charm and character”, the cottage has far reaching views across to the island of Scarba and the surrounding countryside.

The property is set in the centre of Cullipool, the largest of two villages on the island of Luing.

Luing is one of a cluster of slate isles in the Firth of Lorn where slate was quarried as roofing material and sent across the world.

Cullipool is one of the villages that owes its existence to the quarrying of the slate on which the islands are built.

Quarrying to the north of the village lasted until 1965, possibly the last commercial slate quarrying to take place anywhere in the Slate Islands.

Heather Shaw of Galbraith, who is handling the sale said: “11 Cullipool Village is a delightful cottage in a truly stunning island location.

“It benefits from a more sheltered position set back from the coast but only a short walk from the beach.

“The property is currently enjoyed as a permanent home and offers a fantastic and relaxed pace of life.

“Equally it is very well suited for holiday use and this may appeal to prospective buyers keen on a holiday letting opportunity or as a private second home for enjoying staycations.”

The island and the surrounding waters sport a myriad of wildlife including otters, dolphins, basking sharks, deer and the famous Luing cattle, a crossbreed beef cattle with three quarters beef shorthorn characteristics and one quarter highland cow.

The island is accessed via a regular car ferry to the mainland making it one of the most accessible of the Inner Hebridean Islands.

11 Cullipool Village, Oban is for sale through Galbraith at offers over £300,000.