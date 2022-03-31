A THREE-BEDROOM home with a large garden is on the market for a bargain price of £10,000 – but buyers will have a huge restoration project ahead of them.

The semi-detached property in Spalding, Lincolnshire would usually fetch around £150,000 in living condition, according to selling history from the same street.

Images of the property show why the price has been listed at such a steal – showing how a fire had previously damaged the home.

The home is up for auction and so could be sold for just £10,000. Credit: Royal Estates Birmingham

The front window and door have both been boarded up following the incident which was caused by an electrical fault in November last year.

The roof of the home was seriously damaged and any potential buyer will have their work cut out to restore the home.

The house does come with a huge garden that would be perfect for hosting summer barbecues or letting children run wild.

The property was placed online by Royal Estates, Birmingham who said: “External viewings only.

“A freehold three bedroom house located on a residential road in Spalding, the property briefly comprises: two reception rooms, kitchen, additional internal storage room, family bathroom, large rear garden and three well proportioned bedrooms.

“The property also has the added benefit of potentially being suitable for an extension to the rear and a loft conversion allowing this property to be made into a four bedroom house. (subject to planning).”

The home (left) before it was damaged in an electrical fire. Credit: Google Maps

Social media users were quick to comment on the property after being intrigued by the condition inside.

One said: “Great garden if you’re into archery.”

Another said: “Definitely something missing from the description, does not mention the sky dish already installed.”

A third said: “No floorplan, probably no floor either.”

Another said: “Suitable for a loft conversion? We’ve already removed the roof.”

A fifth said: “I always wonder if these houses mustn’t have had building insurance or what sneaky clause the insurance has used to not pay out.”

The average semi-detached home on the street sells for around £152,500.

Potential buyers are asked to create an account on Under the Hammer website to make a bid.

The guide price is listed at £10,000 and bidding starts on 19 April.