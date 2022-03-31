How to watch UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals from around the world

fight for European supremacy. Benfica, Liverpool, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid are the powerhouses who will face off at the beginning of April to narrow down the running to just four.

Image by Thomas Serer on Unsplash

Football fans across the world will be desperately looking for fotyval live streams to watch these huge two-legged ties but there are also more legitimate ways to enjoy these fixtures.

In the UK, TV broadcasting rights to the Champions League, as well as all other UEFA competitions, are owned by BT Sport. Their flagship channel offers live coverage of every quarter final match along with commentary and expert half-time analysis.

In the United States, fans will need to tune into CBS to catch all of the action from across the pond.

Sony Pictures Networks will be showing all Champions League games across the entire Indian Subcontinent for a growing number of football fans in what is an emerging market for the sport.

German fans can follow Bayern Munich and the other seven clubs involved via live streaming platforms DAZN and Amazon Prime Video. Those with a subscription will be able to cheer on Robert Lewandowski and his teammates as they bid to capture the crown once again.

Bein Sports and Canal Plus will be responsible for broadcasting the matches in France, although French fans will likely be less interested after Paris Saint-Germain once again crashed out of the competition early.

There are a myriad of different providers who own the rights to UEFA competitions across the world and you can be sure that wherever you are, there will be a way to watch the Champions League on TV.