Peter Vardy fundraising drive sees £200,000 raised for people of Ukraine

THE SCOTTISH car business Peter Vardy have put their foot to the pedal in their fundraising efforts for Ukrainians.

Over £200,000 has been raised in an initiative that has seen the group donate 10% of its profits in the month of March to humanitarian aides in the country.

The money has been donated to The Big Give, a platform where donations can be matched and funds can be raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The committee is composed of 15 UK aid charities, cooperatively coordinating and launching emergency fundraising appeals.

Shirley Berry, Head of Counselling, Foundation and Chaplaincy at the Peter Vardy Foundation, collecting donations for Ukraine.

Peter Vardy have also dedicated their One Child programme to the Ukraine appeal for the month of March.

The programme, created in 2017, pledges that the Group will donate £15 towards feeding, educating and clothing a child for every car sold.

Customers are then asked to match the donation, with the company’s figures stating that seven out of 10 buyers oblige.

Primarily focused in Uganda and Rwanda, Peter Vardy has committed to help 10,000 children across 25 schools in the countries over the next two years.

Pivoting to Ukraine this month is important to the company as it “stands in solidarity” with the country following Russia’s invasion, they say.

Peter Vardy, the Group’s Chief Executive, added: “We believe every life is worthy and we are shocked and saddened by the recent events in Ukraine.

“As a Group, we are committed to help support the people affected by the invasion of Ukraine and have redirected our current Giving Back programme to support humanitarian projects there.”

The Group also donates 10% of its annual profits to causes across the UK through the Peter Vardy foundation.

Peter Vardy Group operates across Scotland, with locations in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Kirkcaldy, Motherwell, and Perth.

All of the sites are taking physical donations, which will then be transported to the logistics network sending good to Ukraine.

March has also seen many staff taking part in fundraising activities to push the fundraising drive.