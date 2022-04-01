Creating A Digitally Safe Company When Working Remotely: A Guide For Small Businesses

Without being able to store information at the office, businesses have had to adapt and find new ways to work safely in a remote working world. Cyber security has never been more important, especially if you run a small business that is just finding its feet. Below we look at how your small business can create a digitally safe company when working remotely.

Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash

Get Your ISO 27001 Certification

If you are new to all things security, you may have never heard of an ISO 27001 before. In the simplest terms, it is a certification that can be shown to potential customers to prove you are following the best safety standards. To get one for your business, you must implement a strong information security management system or ISMS for short.

An ISMS is a framework to build best practices, so you can keep information secure wherever you work. With remote working, an ISO 27001 certification comes with its own set of challenges that need to be addressed, especially if you already have one.

If you require an ISO 27001, you can start by looking through these ISO 27001 Templates by High Table. This can help your small business to fast track its ISO 27001 implementation and comes with everything you need to create your own ISMS. Using a template can save you a lot of research time, especially if you do not know where to start.

Ensure Your Employees Have Antivirus Software

A remote worker could have access to lots of confidential information and hackers look for ways to exploit this. A simple but effective way to improve the security of your remote workplace is by asking all employees to use antivirus software that is regularly updated. Your employees can perform scans with software daily, which can even be sent via email. This allows managers to keep track of security.

As a business, you should be investing in a system that can be used for all employees. Free antivirus software is okay, but if you want the best protection, it is best to install paid software. This can prevent viruses from wreaking havoc in your small business. It is best to check what your antivirus software covers, as you may need malware software too.

Provide Work Devices

For ultimate safety, it is best to provide a work device to remote employees, if this is something that is within your budget. Often, computers are used by many members of the family, which could increase the risk of cyber-attacks. Even unknowingly, a young child could open a website that installs malware onto the system. If that computer has confidential business information on there, you could be in big trouble.

Not every small business can afford to provide work devices for their remote workers. If this isn’t within your budget at the moment, ask employees to use your company network, as this can still be accessed remotely. Make sure they do not store anything on their normal device, and they log out of everything at the end of the working day.

Use A Virtual Private Network (VPN)

You can increase the safety of your business by installing and using a VPN. Many VPNs now offer remote access, which means anyone with login credentials can access it, no matter where in the world they are. This is especially important if your remote workers access confidential information whilst they are out and about, such as at their local café. Unfortunately, public Wi-Fi networks have terrible firewall systems and are open to attacks at any moment. Hackers look for ways to exploit these all the time, but a VPN can help keep your business information safe.

A VPN works by putting a barrier between the internet connection and the device, whether this is a mobile or laptop. This means hackers are less able to trace your IP address, making it harder to gain access. For more information on VPNs, check out this video.

When using a VPN, you need to have a robust authentication system. Passwords should be changed regularly, and remote workers should only access the VPN during working hours, not when they are perusing the internet after work. For the most secure VPN system, it is worth investing in smart card technology.

Turn Off Webcams

Video calling is a regular occurrence for remote workers and ensures that your team remains in contact in a personal way whilst working from home. This is good practice and one that shouldn’t be stopped, you just need to know how to deal with the risks. The best way to secure webcams is to get your employees to turn them off when not using them, or invest in something to cover the camera with, such as a sliding webcam cover.

For webcams that are not built-in, this is as easy as unplugging the webcam when not in use. Without us knowing, hackers can break into our webcam, capturing footage. Not only is this worrying, but it could also be detrimental to your business if important documents are laying around in view or your employee is discussing work matters with you or a colleague over video call.

In 2020, zoom bombing was a huge threat to business which has since been addressed. To make your work meetings safe, always send a password-protected link via a work email. Keep any software up-to-date and inform employees to regularly change their passwords for all apps, including Zoom.

Make Use Of Cloud Storage

Another way to keep information safe when remote working is by making use of cloud storage. A small business could do well to use this, as it is a secure way for every employee to access documents, regardless of location. It also means that important files and information are not stored on their laptop or computer at home. If their device was stolen, these files could not be accessed without the username and password.

This is also a great way to store documents, as you can choose the plan you want for the size of your business. You can upscale if you need more file space, without the need to purchase external hard drives. Documents are safe and are backed up externally in case the worst happens.

Have Employees Secure Their Home Wi-Fi

Strengthening the Wi-Fi settings is a quick and effective way to ramp up security when dealing with remote workers. Some manufacturers have made a mobile app, where employees can update their router settings. Otherwise, they will need to access this through a secure webpage. Each wireless router is slightly different, but you can always send your employees to YouTube for a video guide on how to do this.

Firstly, they should ensure their security settings are set to WPA2. The password should be changed from the one given by the manufacturer and should be complex. For further security, they should add the MAC addresses of all devices running on their router, so no unknown devices can join.

Creating a digitally safe company when working remotely as a small business starts with updating or getting ISO 27001 certification. Next, move on to antivirus software and if possible, provide employees with work devices. Use a small business VPN, turn off webcams when not in use, make use of cloud storage, and finally, have employees secure their home Wi-Fi. This guide can help you to secure your small business when working remotely.