Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash

The world-famous national horse race will take place on Sunday 9 April 2022. This year it will be held in Liverpool, England at the Aintreee Racecourse. Undoubtedly it is the biggest sporting competition in horse racing and certainly one of the biggest in the last couple of years due to the fact that there has been covid in recent times. Some important news regarding the event are: the duration which will be three days in total because it will start on Thursday 7 April 2022 and end on Saturday 9 April 2022. One thing we are waiting to hear about is definitely the best bookies for Grand National 2022. The biggest horse racing competition can also be seen live on TV on ITV. It will be possible to watch it live on TV for free, while tickets to see it live will have to be bought in advance and the cost can range from a minimum of £40 to a maximum of £450. There is an official website where you can buy tickets, although there will be the possibility of buying them on the day of the event with an extra charge. This is why it is always advisable to buy them from an authorized retailer first.

What will be the timing of the race?

Below is the schedule with the times of the competitions that will take place over the three days. The first day is called Liverpool’s NHS day.

1.45pm The Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f

4.40pm The Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2)

The second day, Friday 8 April 2022, will be Ladies Day and this will be the programming for the day.1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f

5.15pm The Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

The third day will be Grand National Day and this will be the planned programming for that day: