About one and a half centuries ago, in 1873, eight Scottish football clubs joined to form the Scottish Football Association. They included:

Clydesdale

Queen’s Park

Third Lanark

Kilmarnock

Vale of Leven

Eastern Granville

Dumbreck

More teams would later join and decide to have a knockout competition — the Scottish Football Association Challenge Cup. It is the second oldest competition in the history of association football. The first tournament kicked off in 1873 with a total of 16 teams. Today, it is referred to as the Scottish Cup or the Scotland FA Cup.

Queen’s Park dominated the Scottish cup during its early years by winning three tournaments running. However, Celtic (founded 1887) now boasts the most wins – 40 – in the Scottish Cup. Rangers, their Glasgow rivals, are not so far behind, with 33 wins.

The Scottish Cup enjoys thousands of match attendances and millions of TV viewers. What’s more, the winner takes millions of pounds home (£3 million in 2022). This competition enjoys a massive punter community as well. You can bet on the Scottish cup

How to Bet on the Scottish Cup

The short answer is you find a bookmaker that has the Scottish Cup in their sportsbook, sign up, and look for a market to wager on. However, that won’t be near as fun as doing your best to take advantage of all that betting shops and betting sites can offer.

You want to consider several factors that will give you the best opportunities and highest potential winnings, including:

Bonuses and promotions

Value odds

Bet builder

Different types of bets

The best sites overall for the Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup Bonuses and Promotions

Some websites will have special welcome offers when you open an account. These promotions are so popular that it’s not a matter of whether the bookie has it but rather how good the offer is.

A welcome offer could allow you to bet on the Scottish Cup without worrying about losing your money the first time. It may also come with promotions for other sections, such as the casino, allowing you to try out more gambling options for free.

When selecting the best welcome offer, remember to check that the bookie has markets for the Scottish Cup. For instance, Fansbet, BetBull and Betfred always have great welcome promotions but did not list the Scottish FA Cup at the time of writing. Here are some other good options:

Bet365: bet £10 at minimum odds of ? and get £50 in free bets Paddy Power: Bet £10 on the Scottish Cup or other football matches to get £50 in free bets. BetVictor: Bet £20 at odds of 2.00 (evens) or more within 7 days to get £50 free bets + 50 free spins in the casino. Free bets divided into 4* £10 free sports bets plus £10 slots bonus. 888Sport: bet £10 or more at ½ odds to get £30 in free bets plus a £10 casino bonus. William Hill: Bet £10 at ½ odds or more to get £30 free bets (2 x £15), expiring in 30 days after placing the qualifying bet.

Value Odds on the Scottish Cup

Bookies that offer the best odds allow you to enjoy a maximum return if your wager goes well. However, you also want to ensure that the bookie has the competition you are looking for, not just a fantastic welcome offer.

For instance, MarathonBet, Unibet, and Betfair usually have some of the best odds in the football betting markets. Still, we could not find any Scotland FA Cup odds on their sites.

Once you have established that the site has the competition interests you, compare what each of them provides on the same selection. There is always a significant variance in betting odds across bookies. Here are some outright odds from the best value odds bookies:

BetVictor : Celtic(2.25); Rangers (2.38); Hibernian (9.00); Hearts (7.00)

: Celtic(2.25); Rangers (2.38); Hibernian (9.00); Hearts (7.00) Bet365 : Celtic(2.25); Rangers (2.25); Hibernian (11.00); Hearts (7.50)

: Celtic(2.25); Rangers (2.25); Hibernian (11.00); Hearts (7.50) Betway : Celtic(2.25); Rangers (2.38); Hibernian (9.00); Hearts (7.00)

: Celtic(2.25); Rangers (2.38); Hibernian (9.00); Hearts (7.00) Paddy Power : Celtic(2.4); Rangers (2.25); Hibernian (11.00); Hearts (8.50)

: Celtic(2.4); Rangers (2.25); Hibernian (11.00); Hearts (8.50) Betfair: Celtic(EVS); Rangers (2.25); Hibernian (11.00); Hearts (8.50)

From the above list, you can see that PaddyPower would give you the most winnings on Celtic. Also, BetVictor and Betway would reward you the most on Rangers, while Paddy Power and Betfair would do you proud if you are going for Herts. Paddy Power is the overall winner as far as value odds for outright on the Scottish Cup go.

Scottish Cup Bet Builder

Some bookmakers will only have outright bets for less popular competitions. In contrast, others will have several bets, but not the combinations you want. However, sometimes your guts are undecided on who will win the finals but have something for events in the matches. That is where the bet builders come in.

A bet builder allows you to customise your markets. The site then calculates new odds for you according to the elements of your bespoke bet. You might be allowed up to a dozen elections from various markets, including different matches or even sports. Some of the markets you could include in your bet slip are:

Match results at half time or full time

To qualify/ lift the trophy

Both teams to score

Numbers of corners

Number of goals scored

Match shots

Offsides

Individual player shots on target

Individual player score

Total cards, red cards, or player card

In case you want a bookie that has a bet builder, consider:

Bet365 Bet Builder

Bet Builder Paddy Power Bet Builder (#WhatOddsPaddy)

William Hill Build #YourOdds

BetVictor #PriceItUp Builder

Betway #BetYourWay Builder

Best Scottish Cup Bookies Overall

All the bookies on this Scottish Cup betting guide score highly on critical areas, including value odds, bonuses and promotions, range of markets, and bet building function. Here is our pick of the five overall best Scottish Cup bookmakers:

Bet365

Bet365 is our top pick for the Scotland FA Cup. It is licensed and regulated by the British Gambling Commission and boasts over 60 million users worldwide. Our reasons for picking bet365 include:

An excellent welcome offer

Wide selection of betting markets

Bet builder

Cash-out feature

Edit bet

Value odds

Lives streaming

Wide range of payment options

2. Paddy Power

PaddyPower is an Irish betting site that started with betting shops in 1988 and was among the first bookies to go online in 2000. The Malta Gaming Authority licenses it. Among the vital PaddyPower selling points are:

Easy, fast sign up process

Excellent welcome offer and ongoing promotions

Bet builder

Great value odds

Fair range of payment options

Mobile betting

3. BetVictor

BetVictor is a multi-award winning online gaming platform founded in 1946 and has its headquarters in Gibraltar. Key features include:

Attractive welcome offer

Cash-out

Live to stream

Bet builder

Mobile app

4. Betway

Betway Group only started in 2006 but has become one of the top global online betting brands. It has over 30 sports to bet on alongside football and an average of 90 markets in football matches. Key features include:

High-value odds

Live to stream

Bet builder

Good welcome offer

Free bet every week under the Betway free bet club

5. William Hill

William Hill started in 1934 and is licensed in the UK and EU. Thanks to its recent partnership with Relax Gaming, the site features a comprehensive sportsbook and an online casino. Football punters can expect:

Exciting welcome offer

Cashout

Live to stream

Mobile app

Bet builder

Extensive range of bets

Conclusion

Many popular betting sites feature the Scottish Cup in their sportsbooks, so you won’t have difficulty finding an excellent place to punt on the competition. Remember to look out for the best welcome offer to get you started, great value odds, and a bet builder (if you would like to customise your bets).