Ultimate dream home for keen trainspotters on market for £525,000

THE ULTIMATE dream home for keen trainspotters that could ensure they never miss a commute to work again has gone on the market for £525,000.

Station House is located just metres away from platform one at Wennington Railway Station in Lancaster and offers buyers prime location views across the tracks.

The 18th century former Station Master’s residence boasts three bedrooms in the main house and also a further one in an annex in the garden.

The home is in a perfect location to watch the trains go past. Credit: Lune Valley Estates

The kitchen features an Esse aga cooker, Belfast sink, integrated appliances and a large pantry space near to the door.

A large garden orchard with a chicken enclosure sits to the back of the cottage, while a pizza oven and paved area also offers ample space for entertaining.

The Grade II listed home is bursting with character and its location would even leave popular train enthusiast Frances Bourgeois excited.

The station is just feet away from the front door of the home. Credit: Lune Valley Estates

Prospective buyers would be able to travel both East and West with a moment’s notice with the trainline servicing Lancaster, Morecambe, and towards Leeds.

The Grade II listed property is also just a ten minute walk to the local village pub.

Estate agents Lune Valley Estates listed the cottage on the market on Wednesday for offers over £525,000.

They said: “This early 18th-century semi-detached property, once home to the station master of Wennington Train Station, was built mostly of 1731 dated stone, as displayed above the charismatic vestibule.

“This quaint dwelling, just a short drive from the Forest of Bowland, offers peaceful living, with a self-sufficient orchard garden as well as room for poultry friends.

“There are also stunning views of the gorgeous river which runs adjacent to the home.

“A small riverside hut is found a short walk into the orchard garden and provides the perfect base on the banking for avid ornithologists or just a pleasant spot for a peaceful moment with your favourite novel patiently waiting for the Kingfisher to fly past.

“If you are looking for a Lune Valley home simply bursting with character then look no further than Station House.”

Wennington is a small parish town with a population of just 100 people.