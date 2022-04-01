Why you should still play the EuroMillions Lottery outside of the UK?

Founded in 1994 and currently licensed to run lotteries in nine European countries, Camelot has been the lottery operator in the UK for 28 years. However, following this year’s Euromillions draw on Friday, September 2nd, Allwyn became the new official sponsor of Europe’s most popular lottery game starting on October 12th. So what does this mean for players outside of the UK?

Are there any reasons why you might want to play the Euromillions lottery outside of the UK now that Camelot has lost its license?

Camelot Lose License to Operate in the UK

Camelot has been operating in Britain for 28 years, but after recent results failed to meet regulatory requirements, they’ve lost their license to run lottery games in their biggest market. Allwyn will now operate all lottery games in Britain.

Allwyn is used to operating on a much larger scale than Camelot. Their operations include Euromillions and Lotto 24, which are played internationally by millions of people each week. It remains to be seen whether or not there will be any changes made to these popular games as a result of Allwyn taking over.

For example, it could potentially have an impact on ticket prices or other aspects that make them more appealing to players. It seems unlikely that there would be any major changes though; likely, any alterations would simply reflect what works best in markets where Allwyn already operates lotteries.

It’s also worth noting that Camelot isn’t going anywhere just yet. They still hold licenses to operate lottery games in Ireland and Australia, so if you live elsewhere, don’t worry! You can continue playing your favorite online games from home without having to worry about switching operators.

As far as British citizens go, however, it looks like we may need to start looking at alternatives if we want to play our favorite lotto game in future!

Play the EuroMillions outside of the UK

You can play the Euromillions lottery outside the UK thanks to services like Lottofy. Simply open an account with Lottofy and deposit funds in Euros, then you’ll be able to play Euromillions outside the UK, both national and international draws.

It’s so simple and will allow you to keep supporting your favourite causes while playing across borders. One EuroMillions ticket purchased outside the UK is worth just as much as one bought in Britain. Withdrawals are processed by Lottofy at a rate of 1% on all winnings over €50,000.

This includes tax paid at a rate of 20% on winnings over €10,000 (outside France). To make a withdrawal you need to provide your ID and proof that you live outside of the United Kingdom before withdrawing any money from your account.

Allwin has a better track record

Allwin has a track record of operating lotteries since 2001, which means they’ve had ample time to create and enhance their security processes. Camelot, on the other hand, only operated in Britain for 28 years before losing its license.

This means Allwin has better chances of not being hacked—which is probably even more valuable than playing in a UK lottery that won’t be offering jackpots over £50 million after June 30th, 2018. The reason? With less money involved, there’s a lower chance of major security breaches or hacks.

There is no reason to stop playing the lottery outside of the United Kingdom

Camelot has been forced to relinquish its United Kingdom lottery license. However, there are plenty of reasons to keep playing Euromillions in other countries around Europe. To make matters even better, it turns out that playing these lotteries can be extremely profitable.

?It’s almost like Camelot to lose UK licence and doesn’t want people from Europe to win. Do you think Camelot is being fair? If so, why do you think they’re doing what they’re doing? If not, what do you think they could do differently? Please let us know your thoughts in a comment below! We’d love to hear from you!

Gambling law outside of the United Kingdom is not so strict

This is true, but it’s not a reason to keep on buying tickets in your home country. For example, if you play via an online bookmaker based in Gibraltar or Malta (two places that are popular for their relaxed gambling laws), then any winnings will not be subject to tax in your home country.

However, there is no guarantee that you will win; and even if you do, there’s no guarantee that your home country won’t try to impose its taxes on your winnings.

So while it might be tempting to continue playing overseas, we don’t recommend taking too many risks with money—especially when there are so many other reasons why lotteries like Euromillions have become so popular across Europe.