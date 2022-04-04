Law firm to promote six Scottish-based lawyers to Partner

A LAW firm is set to promote six Scottish-based lawyers to Partner.

Pinsent Masons are also preparing to promote three Scottish-based senior associates to Legal Director as a part of the 23-strong promotion round coming into affect on May 1.

The promotions strengthen the firm’s partnership outside of traditional legal services and aim to build a purpose-led, professional services business with law at the core.

David Ross, Partner, Pinsent Masons.

Glasgow-based Geraldine Kelm, head of account management for Vario Flexible Services in UK and Asia Pacific, has bolstered senior ranks in the firm’s Vario group and is promoted to partner.

Advanced Delivery Team (ADT) specialist, Hugo Cassidy, will also join him as partner as the firm strengthens its bespoke innovative tech-backed client solutions.

Christina Bowyer, Head of Pinsent Masons Pensions Services, has made partner leading the team in supporting businesses on critical pensions matters such as large-scale pensions.

The remaining partners span the firm’s core sectors of Energy, Infrastructure, Financial Services, Technology Science and Industry and Real Estate.

Those promoted are based across the Middle Eastern, European, South African and Australian network.

Four Glasgow-based lawyers are included in the promotions round – Katherine Metcalfe, Cameron McCulloch, David Ross and Brian Thumath.

Aberdeen based employment specialist Claire Scott also moves up from Legal Director to Partner supporting the firm’s Energy clients .

Senior associates in each of the firm’s three Scottish offices have been promoted to Legal Director – Shonagh Brown, Sarah Munro, and Fiona Rossetter.

Katherine Metcalfe, Partner, Pinsent Masons.

Senior Partner at Pinsent Masons, Richard Foley, said: “The provision of legal services has evolved beyond black letter law, and we’ve seen the benefit of combining stellar legal expertise with innovative, creative client-led solutions from across a broad suite of industries.

Pinsent Masons has been at the forefront of this evolution and I’m proud to see that our 2022 cohort of new partners specialise in a range of legal and professional expertise from across our multinational network.”

Katharine Hardie, Pinsent Masons Chair of Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “The talent amongst our newly promoted colleagues this year is, once again, fantastic.

The diversity of experience across sectors, and legal disciplines combined with broader professional expertise will enable us to continue to grow our business and redefine how we collaborate with and service our clients.”