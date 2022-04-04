A SCOTS financial planner has appointed a new managing director in an aim to help lead the company’s growth.

Henderson Loggie Financial Planning has announced the appointment of industry expert Susan Pringle as managing director to lead the delivery of the firm’s Scotland-wide growth strategy.

Susan will take up the role in April from her position as head of operations and executive director with the firm.

Henderson Loggie Financial Planning is a financial planning subsidiary of the independent chartered accountancy firm, Henderson Loggie.

Susan has been with Henderson Loggie since 2003.

Susan has previously worked with stockbrokers and the financial planning arm of national insurance broker Willis, before joining Henderson Loggie Financial Planning in 2003.

She was later appointed executive director of the firm in 2018.

In her new role, Susan aims to drive expansion strategy and says her future plans include rolling out a financial wellbeing service for owner managed businesses across a wider geographic footprint, and a recruitment drive.

Commenting on her appointment, Susan said: “I am very ambitious for the future of Henderson Loggie Financial Planning.

“Working independently as part of a large and successful accountancy practice brings many benefits.

“We share the same purpose in striving to help staff achieve their full potential and personal ambitions, and my appointment is a testament to that.

“My focus is to structure the company for growth and build our teams around a culture of continuous improvement.

“We also aim to leave a legacy for the communities we work in.

“I am passionate about financial wellbeing for everyone, regardless of levels of wealth, and we will continue to be active in providing widely accessible information, education and planning services.

“This is a package our corporate clients appreciate, allowing them to focus on business development knowing their employees’ financial health is in safe hands.”

David Smith, managing partner of the parent organisation, Henderson Loggie said: “The financial services industry has faced many challenges in recent years.

“Susan has been instrumental in developing staff, strategy and processes that have turned them into opportunities, and in building the firm’s reputation as a trusted adviser.

“She has a depth of invaluable experience and I’m excited to work with her as we continue to develop our businesses in tandem.”