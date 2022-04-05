Dan Skelton’s top contenders at the Grand National Festival

We are heading into the final month of this exciting jump racing season, but the race for the British trainers’ championship title is still wide open and major meetings like the Grand National Festival at Aintree and the Jump Finale at Sandown present those in the running with the perfect opportunity to try and get their hands on that coveted title.

The recent Cheltenham Festival blew the standings wide open, with Nicky Henderson closing the gap on 12-time winner Paul Nicholls at the top of the leaderboard. But it is Willie Mullins who has thrown a spanner in the works, with his record 10 victories at Prestbury Park and the subsequent £1,273,783 in prize money propelling him up to fourth in table.

The Irishman has National Hunt racing fans rubbing their hands in anticipation after revealing he wants to have a crack at scooping the Champion Trainer crown for the first time — 10/1 says he achieves that goal if you’re looking for a bet on horse racing with Paddy Power. But he will have his work cut out for him against the top Brits and to make up the £600,000-odd in prize money that Nicholls holds over him.

Dan Skelton is currently third in the trainers’ championship standings, with £1,846,163 in prize money, and insists that he doesn’t have an eye on the title due to his lack of firepower compared to Mullins and Henderson. But a couple of good results at Aintree could see him head to Sandown with a decent chance of ending Henderson’s and Nicholls’ dominance on British soil.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the Warwickshire-based trainer’s best hopes. Read on to find out more!

Protektorat

Britain’s leading hope in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Protektorat could only finish behind Henry de Bromhead’s leading duo of Minella Indo and A Plus Tard — albeit a fair reflection of his ante-post odds at a general 7/1.

Skelton was by no means disheartened by that run at Prestbury Park, claiming afterwards that ‘the dream’s on for next year.’ Up first though, could be a trip to Aintree — where the seven-year-old looks set to compete in the Bowl Chase.

There will be some top horses in the Grade 1 contest, including defending champion Clan Des Obeaux. But it would be no surprise to see Protektorat, who has won on both of his trips to Aintree, at the fore of today’s racing results page on April 7th.

Elle Est Belle

Elle Est Belle’s stock as an exciting novice seems to only keep growing, with jump racing fans gutted that Skelton opted against sending her to the recent Cheltenham Festival. But she will appear at Aintree, with Skelton claiming back in February that the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle ‘really suits her.’

Third behind Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard in last year’s Champion Bumper from 16/1, the six-year-old has gone hurdling this season — picking up two Listed victories from four attempts, firstly in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury in November before landing a Novices’ Hurdle success at Huntingdon in February.

Skelton won the race with My Drogo last year, so he’ll be hoping to keep the title at his Warwickshire stables for another 12 months.

Third Time Lucki

After starting the season unbeaten over fences, winning back-to-back outings at Cheltenham — most notably the Grade 2 From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Novices’ Chase at the November Meeting — many deemed Third Time Lucki to be in with a shout to win the Arkle Challenge Trophy at the 2022 renewal of the Festival.

However, with both of his only blemishes in his five chasing attempts being delivered by Alan King’s Edwardstone, the Skelton’s opted against running him in the Arkle against the heavy favourite — who, rather unsurprisingly, went on to win the Festival Trophy on the opening day of the Prestbury Park meeting.

Somewhat of an eccentric jumper, Third Time Lucki is at his best around the two-mile mark. So, he could reappear in the Maghull Novices’ Chase on the Grand National Day.

Allmankind and Duke Of Bronte, another exciting novice hurdler, will both make the trip as well.