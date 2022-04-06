Edinburgh Airport holds recruitment day amid jobs crisis

A recruitment day to promote the range of career opportunities at Edinburgh Airport will be held later this month (April 2022).

The airport will be joined at the event by a variety of campus partners including Swissport, Menzies, Hampton by Hilton, Sasse, Jet2 and more, and is being held in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions.

Retailers will also be in attendance, including JDW, All Bar One, Hudson Grill, Costa, Nero.

The airport recently warned that this summer could see lengthy queues as a result of recruitment problems.

Large numbers of staff were made redundant during the Covid pandemic and replacing them has proved difficult.

The event will take place at Capital House at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday 19 April, starting at 1000 and finishing at 1300. People looking to attend can sign up via Eventbrite.

Gillian Pollock, Director of People and Planning at Edinburgh Airport said:

“The recovery of aviation is exciting, and we know people are looking forward to returning to travel but there is no denying that the industry, like many others, is facing a challenging recruitment market.

“We want to be able to demonstrate to people that there are a range of employment options available across the Edinburgh Airport campus, and there is a real opportunity to create a career here – we have many examples of people starting off in one role before moving to others during their time at the airport.

“The recruitment day will offer ourselves and our partners the chance to speak about the possibilities and hopefully encourage people to join us on our recovery journey, and for us to help them on their career journey.”