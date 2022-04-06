Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Property and ConstructionScots shepherd's cottage for sale - three miles from nearest road
Property and ConstructionTop Stories
0
42
More by Ryan Nixon

Scots shepherd’s cottage for sale – three miles from nearest road

A FORMER shepherd’s cottage, called the “ultimate get away from it all property”, is up for sale in the Scottish Borders.

Ropelawshiel is situated in the heart of the Craik Forest in the Scottish Borders, over three miles from the nearest road and accessible only via forest track.

Built about 200 years ago as a shepherd’s cottage, the property has been modernised in recent years, and is surrounded by natural beauty and wildlife-friendly grounds.

The nearest major town, Hawick, is 16 miles away, whilst neighbouring town Selkirk is 21 miles from the cottage.

Front-facing view of the cottage.
The former shepherd’s cottage is about 200 years old.

The secluded property is now up for sale through Galbraith for offers over £415,000.

Featuring two bedrooms, a sizeable open plan living room and kitchen, and grounds of about 3.8 acres, the cottage was previously registered as a small holding.

The current owners have used locally sourced materials as far as possible in the refurbishment of the property and have added energy-efficient features including solar panels, a wood-fired boiler and extra insulation.

There is a wildlife pond, as well as various woodland walks around the grounds, whilst the property also comes with Riparian Fishing Rights on the nearby Rankle Burn.

Birds eye view of Ropelawshiel.
The cottage is secluded – being situated three miles from the nearest road.

The burn rises in the hills behind Ropelawshiel and runs through the southern edge of the property, where spawning salmon can be spotted in the winter.

Polly Cregan of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a dream home for anyone wishing to reconnect with nature and switch off from the stresses and strains of modern life.

“The tranquility and privacy on offer at Ropelawshiel are second to none, but there is no compromise on modern comforts, with lovely refurbished accommodation throughout.

“It’s the perfect place to enjoy walking, cycling, fishing and wildlife-watching in a beautiful and unspoilt part of Scotland.”

Previous articleMatthew Iovane Reviews Key Tips for Real Estate Investing
Next articleEdinburgh Airport holds recruitment day amid jobs crisis

Related Stories

About

Deadline News
Suite 6, Bonnington Bond,
2 Anderson Place,
Edinburgh
EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 516 3433

Useful Links

Social