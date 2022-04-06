Scots shepherd’s cottage for sale – three miles from nearest road

A FORMER shepherd’s cottage, called the “ultimate get away from it all property”, is up for sale in the Scottish Borders.

Ropelawshiel is situated in the heart of the Craik Forest in the Scottish Borders, over three miles from the nearest road and accessible only via forest track.

Built about 200 years ago as a shepherd’s cottage, the property has been modernised in recent years, and is surrounded by natural beauty and wildlife-friendly grounds.

The nearest major town, Hawick, is 16 miles away, whilst neighbouring town Selkirk is 21 miles from the cottage.

The secluded property is now up for sale through Galbraith for offers over £415,000.

Featuring two bedrooms, a sizeable open plan living room and kitchen, and grounds of about 3.8 acres, the cottage was previously registered as a small holding.

The current owners have used locally sourced materials as far as possible in the refurbishment of the property and have added energy-efficient features including solar panels, a wood-fired boiler and extra insulation.

There is a wildlife pond, as well as various woodland walks around the grounds, whilst the property also comes with Riparian Fishing Rights on the nearby Rankle Burn.

The burn rises in the hills behind Ropelawshiel and runs through the southern edge of the property, where spawning salmon can be spotted in the winter.

Polly Cregan of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a dream home for anyone wishing to reconnect with nature and switch off from the stresses and strains of modern life.

“The tranquility and privacy on offer at Ropelawshiel are second to none, but there is no compromise on modern comforts, with lovely refurbished accommodation throughout.

“It’s the perfect place to enjoy walking, cycling, fishing and wildlife-watching in a beautiful and unspoilt part of Scotland.”