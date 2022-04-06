A STUNNING Scots baronial home complete with almost five acres has gone on the market for £625,000.

Steilston House in Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway, dates back to 1867 and boasts a plethora of retained period features throughout.

The seven-bedroom C listed building comes with a range of outbuildings, a large garden and plenty of woodland to explore.

Stunning cornicing, original skirting boards, sash windows and fireplaces are featured throughout the grand home.

The principal bedroom features an attached dressing room located within the circular castle-like turret of the property.

Five of the seven bedrooms offer built-in wardrobes whilst a further three have wash hand basins.

The property also offers three bathrooms, four reception rooms, a study and extensive ancillary accommodation.

Outbuildings – formerly the stables, groom’s house, laundry, stores and garage – offer great scope for a redevelopment project.

Estate agent Fine and Country listed the property yesterday for offers over £625,000.

They said: “Steilston House is a remarkable C Listed Scots Baronial house, built in 1867, and located on a quiet country road just six miles from Dumfries.

“Built of yellow brick traditional construction with sandstone quoins and crow stepped gables under a slate roof, the detached property sits well back from the road in established grounds and enjoys views over the rolling countryside opposite.

“While the property would benefit from a degree of modernisation, it has been beautifully designed and laid out, with well-proportioned rooms, high ceilings, and flexible accommodation.

“There is a plethora of retained period features evident throughout, to include ornate ceiling cornice and plasterwork, deep original skirting boards, sash windows and fireplaces.

“The accommodation comprises four reception rooms, seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen, study and extensive ancillary accommodation.

“Externally there are a range of outbuildings, a large garden and some woodland, with the grounds extending to just under five acres in total.

“There are seven bedrooms in total, five of which boast built-in wardrobes and three of which have wash hand basins.

“The principal bedroom also benefits from a charming, attached dressing room located within the circular turret.

“This could potentially make a delightful en suite bathroom. Also on the first floor are two bathrooms, and a large shower room.”

Steilston House is located on a minor public road leading from the B729 to Newtonairds, and is approximately 6.5 miles northwest of Dumfries.