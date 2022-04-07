How To Be a Great Father: 7 Simple But Powerful Tips 

Being a first-time dad can be overwhelming and scary. Not many people have a good father while growing up. While many of us grew up with a dad who was there for us every step of the way and made our lives simultaneously fun and miserable with their Hilarious Dad Jokes, some people are not so lucky. That is why their deep-rooted fear of not being a good dad can make the most beautiful experience in the world miserable.

We’re here to help you conquer your worries about parenting, no matter what they are. In any situation, here’s how to be a good father:

#1: Spend Quality Time with Your Child

This is the most important point if you want to become a good dad and build a healthy relationship. Most dads assume their only responsibility towards their children is to provide material things to them. Providing them with a good lifestyle may be important, but so is spending quality time with them.

Therefore, no matter how tough your job is or how tired you are, try to spend at least an hour or half with your child doing fun activities that make them laugh or discuss how their day went.

#2: Make them Your Priority

You must stop drinking or smoking before becoming a father, no matter how much you enjoyed it previously. Because It’s not good for kids, and whatever you do sets an example for them. However, just because you’re a parent doesn’t mean you can’t do things you enjoy because you’ll eventually resent your children.

As a result, it’s still essential to look after yourself and your wants (otherwise, you won’t be able to take care of children), but you should keep them in mind.

#3: Accept Your New Life

The most obvious, basic rule in being an excellent dad is to give up a few (or many) things. You swap over your pleasant after-work “zone-out time” with your wife and baby for “zone-in time” with them. But don’t just sit here and wait for the items on the list to be checked off.

Soothe your kid, clean the bottles, and perform other required activities by putting more effort in. You’ll be reading funny bedtime stories and signing up to their favorite rhyme before you even realize it.

#4: Be a Role Model

Fathers, whether they realize it or not, are role models for their children. A girl who spends time with a loving father learns what to seek in a relationship and that she deserves to be treated with respect by boys. By displaying honesty, humility, and responsibility, fathers teach their children what is valuable in life.

Make sure your infant understands what “yes” and “no” mean as he or she gets older. And, because children learn through imitation, be on your best behavior while you’re around them, do not complain, swear or pick withs around them.

#5: Be a Protector

One of your primary responsibilities as a father is to protect your children. This can be accomplished in a variety of ways. One is safety: child-proof your home, teach them good safety habits, lead by example by wearing your seatbelt, ensure they use a car seat if they are under a specific age and weight, and so on.

However, having life insurance, car insurance, an emergency fund, and a will are all crucial financial precautions.

#6: Do “Mom” Duties

Things that were once deemed “mom” responsibilities are no longer exclusive to mothers: changing diapers, feeding, bathing, and rocking babies to sleep in the middle of the night. Dads should pitch in as much as they can, ideally sharing these types of responsibilities equally.

If you’re a new father, this is the ideal time to spend with your child. You should jump at the opportunity to do these things since that’s how you’ll build a lifelong bond with your child.

#7: Be their Friends

If you want to build a healthy and lifelong relationship with your child, you should build a friendship with them. Let their mother be the one who disciplines them and scolds them when something goes wrong.

Make short jokes about your day and be their safety net so they can come to you with their problems even when they become old. However, being a great dad doesn’t mean that you do not teach them how to respect you.