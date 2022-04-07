Visitors flock to witness Royal Highland Show Illuminated

THE ROYAL Highland Show Illuminated embarked on a month-long tour across Scotland to commemorate the show’s 200th year.

The immersive installations, which saw the Royal Highland Show’s history projected onto buildings and historical landmarks, attracted 1,780 visitors across the eight dates.

The events, which were free to attend, were produced in association with Turcan Connell.

Overall, there were 170 pieces of archive footage and images, that formed the 5-minute-long visual history of the Royal Highland Show.

The castle was one of eight locations illuminated on the tour

All of the collated footage was put together by Edinburgh-based digital artists Bright Side Studios.

Organisers of the event, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), aim to highlight its impact on Scotland throughout the years.

They took place in eight locations around Scotland, referencing how the show would tour each of the RHASS regions annually before it settled permanently at Ingliston in 1960.

These were Edinburgh City Chambers, Jedburgh Town Hall, Drumlanrig Castle, Dumfries House, Alloa Tower, Glamis Castle, Haddo House and Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Bill Gray, RHASS Chairman said, “The Royal Highland Show is a key moment in both Scotland’s events and agricultural calendar – these installations were the perfect showcase of its wide-ranging impact and influence over the last two centuries.

“However, the Royal Highland Show Illuminated also looked to the exciting future of both the Show and the Society.

Referring to the upcoming show in June she said: “We hope that you’ll join us this June as we mark 200 years since that very first Show and celebrate the full return of Scotland’s biggest outdoor event.”

Supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, on 23-26 June 2022.

For further information and to purchase tickets please visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.