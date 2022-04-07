A SCOTTISH drinks company is celebrating its ten year anniversary with the launch of a new rum.

Heroes Drinks Company – the world’s first non-profit organisation in the alcohol sector – has announced the new spirit, Two Guineas Spiced Rum to coincide with its upcoming ten year anniversary in August.

This is the first rum that the business has developed, having been two years in the making, and joins the current Heroes Drinks portfolio, which includes Heroes Vodka.

A small batch of distilled, authentic premium Caribbean rum, £3 from every bottle of Two Guineas sold will be split equally between UK independent lifeboat houses, to support the heroes of the sea, alongside the UK’s hospitality benevolent fund.

Founder Chris Gillan says the new rum will support “the heroes of the sea”.

The business is headed up by ex-serviceman Chris Gillan, and over its ten years of operation, has donated over £40,000 to military charities including The Royal Airforce Benevolent Fund and The Royal Navy & Marines Charity.

It’s also funded over £87,000 in employment and work placement opportunities, and supported 220 charity events with raffle and auction prizes, which have helped to raise an additional £17,000 for further donation to charity.

Chris Gillan said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of this exciting and authentic spiced rum, a new product for our range.

“We have put two years of love and attention into this product, as any spirit bearing the Heroes Drinks name must be a high quality for our loyal customers.

“We’re looking forward to the rest of this year when we will celebrate ten years in business.

“It’s been a real journey, and we have so much more yet to give.

“We’d like to thank our trade and consumer customers without whom we would not be able to continue to donate to the charities close to our hearts.

“Two Guineas Spiced Rum will support the heroes of the sea, as befits a spirit traditionally enjoyed by those on the ocean wave.”

Two Guineas Spiced Rum costs £34.50.