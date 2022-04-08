HOUSE-BROWSERS have been taken aback after spotting a bizarre and revolting note in one of the rooms of a £295,000 house for sale.

The eight-bedroom home in Spalding, Lincolnshire has caught the attention of house-hunters for more reasons than one.

Included with dozens of images of inside the property, a snap of the property’s utility room has been causing a stir.

The note was found in the utility room of the home. Credit: William H Brown

Alongside a washing machine and tumble dryer, a typed-up note above the sink reads: “Please stop tipping your urine to (sic) sink.”

The terraced property also come with two main bathrooms and four en-suites so most tenants should not need to wait too long to access the facilities.

The four-storey property, which is being sold with tenants in situ, has been on sale since last year and was even given a price drop to £295,000 to entice buyers.

However, online browsers have been left curious about the back story to the poster after images were shared on social media yesterday.

Some have speculated that the property may be a house in multiple occupation (HMO) and this may could be the reasoning behind the questionable practice.

One viewer said: “Not sure I want to know what that sign is about.”

Another said: “Why did no-one think it was a good idea to remove that sign before taking the photo.”

A third said: “My guess, HMO, not enough toilets, residents using a pee bottle and emptying it in the sink.”

The property includes this large kitchen which is perfect for entertaining. Credit: William H Brown

While one person added: “Seems like the tenants asked the landlord to renovate so they’re selling instead.”

The property is being sold by auction with a guide price of £295,000.

Estate agent William H Brown describe the property as an “investment opportunity”, adding: “Overlooking the River Welland is this mid 18th century terraced property situated just a short walk from the town centre.

“The property offers eight bedrooms over four floors including two on the basement floor, three on the first with two en-suites and a bathroom and a further three rooms on the second floor plus two en-suites and a further bathroom whilst the kitchen, dining room and a bathroom occupy the ground floor.”

The average house price for a property in Spalding is £216,478, according to recent data from Rightmove.