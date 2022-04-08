Minister visits Glasgow community to evaluate low-carbon homes

AN MSP paid a visit to a Glasgow community to see how low-carbon measures are being implemented in homes.

The minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights, Patrick Harvie MSP, visited Hillpark Drive in Pollokshaws to meet tenants and staff of Wheatley Homes Glasgow and learn more about the low-carbon district heating system there.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow is part of Wheatley, the Scots housing, care and property-management group.

The district heating scheme at Hillpark Drive, which opened in 2018, provides heating and hot water to 320 homes in the area through a network of underground and over ground pipes almost 5km in length.

The system takes heat out of the air, using innovative Air Source Heat Pump technology prototyped and built in Glasgow and not used before on this scale elsewhere in the UK.

It saves around 1,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year and helps reduce fuel bills for people living there.

Mr Harvie said: “I was delighted to hear from residents at Hillpark about the positive impact district heating has in reducing fuel bills and improving homes – and all at the same time as tackling climate change.

“Scotland needs many more projects like this in the years ahead.”

Tenant Edith Quinn, 86, has lived in Hillpark Drive since 1985, and says she is very happy with the heating system.

Edith said: “The district heating system is very efficient and it definitely keeps the house nice and warm. It’s easier to control too.

“It’s also excellent for the environment because it’s important we don’t use coal.”

Frank McCafferty, Wheatley Group Director of Repairs and Assets, said: “We were delighted to show the Minister round the district heating system at Hillpark Drive.

“District heating systems are an important way of reducing carbon emissions and tackling fuel poverty and are another example of Wheatley’s commitment to creating ‘Greener Homes, Greener Lives’ across Scotland over the next five years.

“Many of our communities are already benefitting from our massive investment programme, including in insulation, improving the energy-efficiency of heating systems in multi-storeys and solar panels, which make our homes more environmentally friendly and reduce heating costs.”

The Hillpark Drive district heating system was made possible thanks to a £2.5m grant from the Scottish Government’s Local Energy Challenge Fund, as well as funding from Glasgow City Council.