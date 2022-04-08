THE SHEER scale of destruction wrought by Storm Arwen has been revealed as claims to a single rural insurer pass £80m.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual has revealed that it has now received over £80m worth of claims from customers who suffered damage following the storm last year.

The storm, which primarily hit Scotland, Northern Ireland and North-East England in November last year, was the most severe storm of 2021.

Winds of over 70mph were felt throughout the north of the United Kingdom and gusts of almost 100mph were recorded in Northumberland, bringing down trees, damaging buildings, and resulting in widespread travel disruption.

Storm Arwen wreaked havoc, toppling trees, disrupting travel and damaging buildings. Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

The winds were accompanied by freezing temperatures, snow, and localised flooding, which caused further damage and made travel treacherous or outright impossible.

In the months after the storm, NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of the UK’s farms and thousands of rural homes and businesses, revealed it has been supporting around 8,000 customers who suffered losses at the hands of Storm Arwen.

Jon Bird, Property Claims Manager at NFU Mutual, explained the impact of Storm Arwen on the insurer’s customers: “The unique nature of Storm Arwen and its concentration in exposed, rural areas meant that the countryside suffered significant damage.

“As the UK’s leading rural insurer with a network of over 295 local Agency offices in communities across the country, we saw that this was the worst weather event to hit last year.

“Our teams responded to hundreds of calls in the first few hours and have since supported around 8,000 customers with claims ranging from business losses, ruined farming equipment and damage to property caused by dangerous winds – including some cases where entire roofs were ripped from buildings.

“Thankfully, advanced warning meant we were able to activate our emergency response, getting loss adjusters to customers with structural damage to their properties, alternative accommodation to those who needed it, and emergency payments wherever possible.

“Some repairs are still ongoing, and the total cost of the damage seen by NFU Mutual has exceeded £80 million, which goes to show the devastation such severe weather can cause.”

While NFU Mutual is progressing claims for over £80m in damage, estimates from last year suggest that the total cost of Storm Arwen across all insurers could be as high as £300m.