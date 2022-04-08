SCOTTISH companies are being reminded of the importance of the American market at this year’s Tartan Week event.

Scottish Development International (SDI) in-market trade specialists delivered the message that the United States remains a lucrative market for Scottish companies to export their goods and services to.

America celebrates its longstanding relationship with Scotland at this week’s in-person Tartan Week events – which resumed after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Tartan Week underscores the cultural, historical, educational and economic links shared between Scotland and the United States.

The engagements will culminate in a Tartan Day parade in New York City.

These engagements will culminate in the NYC Tartan Day Parade tomorrow, led by Scottish actress Karen Gillan as Grand Marshal.

The US continues to be Scotland’s top export destination, with exports to the States accounting for 17% of the country’s total international exports in 2019.

Scottish exports to the US have an estimated value of £6bn to the country’s economy.

Yesterday, the Scottish Government announced the appointment of its first US-based Trade & Investment Envoy to Scotland’s international business network.

Stephen Leonard, Global Alliances and Partnerships Leader at Kyndryl, who is also a GlobalScot, will promote Scotland’s international trade and investment interests and strengthen the country’s US market knowledge.

Justine Kelly, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Industries at SDI, said: “Tartan Week is an excellent opportunity for SDI colleagues across North America to highlight the very best Scotland has to offer.

“While the past couple of years have been difficult for exporters, Scotland’s reputation for quality in the United States has not diminished.

“During this time, we have been assisting Scottish companies in consolidating their market positions in the US and helping rebuild their export potential.

“Our GlobalScots in the US have also been amplifying what we do, while providing advice and support to Scottish companies looking to enter the North America market.

“As we return to pre-pandemic ways of life, there will be many emerging export opportunities in the United States.

“SDI, along with our partners, will continue to do everything we can to ensure globally minded Scottish companies take advantage of these.”

One Scottish company highlighting its products in the US during Tartan Week is Angus Distiller, Gin Bothy.

In February, the firm announced a partnership deal with Total Wine & More, one of America’s largest independent retailers, that will see its Gunshot Gin sold in 229 of its stores across 27 US states.

Gin Bothy initially met Total Wine & More at SDI’s Showcasing Scotland event at Gleneagles Hotel in 2019.

Gin Bothy took centre stage at VisitScotland’s Tartan Week media launch yesterday with a live performance by founder Kim Cameron, which celebrated Scotland’s Bothy culture through stories and song followed by tastings at VIP and stakeholder networking events.

Speaking from the US, Ms Cameron said: “Tartan Week offers us a fantastic opportunity to tell our Gin Bothy story and allow people to taste our Spirit of the Bothy.

“We have met so many passionate people who are enjoying celebrating our Scottish culture.”

Cody Van Dussen, Senior Associate Buyer, Spirits, Total Wine & More, said: “We’re thrilled to see the gin awakening trickle across from the UK and take hold of the USA.

“In 2021, over 10 million nine-litre cases of gin were sold in the US, making this the fifth highest sales volume in the spirits industry.

“With Scotland’s gin accounting for 70% of the UK’s production, we knew that the Scots were the experts.

“We’re pleased that Total Wine & More will be Gin Bothy’s leading gateway to American customers and look forward to being a part of the story.”

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland Director of Marketing & Digital, said: “After a difficult two years for the Scottish tourism industry, VisitScotland are thrilled to be back at Tartan Week.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the USA was Scotland’s largest international market for visitors, rebuilding this demand is vital and will help support the long-term recovery of our industry.

“Tartan Week offers VisitScotland not only the opportunity to promote Scotland as a destination but to also showcase our fantastic tourism businesses such as Gin Bothy which is also a 4-star VisitScotland visitor attraction.

“The brand’s ethos of traditional Scottish gin production, supporting tourism in one of rural communities and telling the story of Scotland’s bothy culture, make Gin Bothy the perfect fit for our Tartan Week programme especially as we celebrate Scotland’s Year of Stories in 2022.

“With the growing visitor trend in artisanal food and drink, we hope the roll out of Gin Bothy in the USA will inspire more Americans to visit Scotland.”