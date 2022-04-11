SCOTTISH technology specialists, Incovo, marked their 20th anniversary by announcing the acquisition of RGB Solutions.

The move is set to cement Incovo’s position as one of the leading IT services providers in Scotland, boosting the group’s turnover by an additional £700,000.

The acquisition is the result of several months of talks and negotiations between Chris Thomas and RGB Solutions’ founder, Richard Blades.

(Left to Right) Erin Thomson, Andy Taylor, Ruairidh Hastie, Richard Blades, Chris Thomas, James Myles, Bradley Jones, Jamie Glendinning, Gavin Blair.

Incovo Founder, Richard Thomas, passed away in 2016, leaving his son, Chris Thomas, to take the reins leading him to gain several award nominations and become the winner of the ‘Business Growth Award.’

Speaking about the acquisition, Chris says: “Incovo has undergone considerable changes in the past 20 years as it has grown and evolved in response to the ever-changing technological landscape.

“By acquiring RGB Solutions and introducing our leadership team and global technology partners, we can continue the positive trajectory that RGB Solutions is moving in and begin yet another exciting chapter in the Incovo story”.

RGB Solutions’ founder, Richard Blades said: “Since its inception in 2004, RGB Solutions has stayed true to its founding vision and core values of providing a reliable and customer-focused approach to IT services.

“For almost two decades I have been fortunate to work towards building a fantastic team and client-base.”

Five new team members and 97 new clients will come under Incovo’s wing, with RGB Solutions’ Edinburgh office remaining, increasing Incovo’s presence across Scotland’s Central Belt.

The acquisition will marry together RGB Solutions’ expertise in cyber security, IT support and consultancy, and Incovo’s reputation for managed print, connectivity, and cloud telecommunications.

Team members and clients alike are set to benefit as the two teams work together to source and deliver solutions, services, and support.