Scots renewables firm hires four graduates in latest intake

FOUR graduates have kickstarted their careers in sustainability after landing spots on a graduate programme at a Scottish independent renewables firm following its latest intake.

Hamilton-based employer, Banks Renewables, is taking on graduates Michael Newton, Nour Matarid, James Robson and Finlay McCulloch who have all joined the firm’s graduate development programme.

The four new hires have joined the team at its Hamilton office after battling it out amongst dozens of applicants.

Nour Matarid, who studied civil engineering at Glasgow University took on the role of graduate development engineer, and will be working on the planned new developments at Bodinglee and Mill Rigg wind farms in South Lanarkshire.

(L-R) Michael Newton, Nour Matarid and James Robson are three of the four names joining Banks Renewables.

Nour said: “From day one, the rest of the graduates and I have been so heavily involved in the exciting work that Banks is doing, working on renewable energy and sustainability projects.



“I’ve found that Banks really strike the right balance between giving lots of responsibility and the correct amount of support, which is helping me continually improve and develop my skills.

“Renewable energy is something I’m very passionate about, so to be able to apply learnings from my degree in an area that I’m interested in has been fantastic.

“The whole team is so easy going and friendly too and, as a result, all four of us have found it very easy to settle in.”

Applicants for Banks Renewables latest round of graduate vacancies are now up and running, offering up the opportunity to become part of the team who are leading the UK’s transition to net-zero.

Within the different graduate roles at Banks Renewables, there is an overarching programme of modular training where graduates also get the opportunity for in-depth education on top of daily on-the-job learning.

Michael Newton, another Glasgow University graduate who has recently started his new role as a graduate sustainable development co-ordinator said: “I’ve loved every minute of the programme so far and I have had plenty to get my teeth stuck in to.



“A main part of my role has been travelling out to communities that benefit from our renewables projects and speaking with people that have been positively impacted by funding and other support enabled by these projects.

“In my experience, Banks is a great company to work for and I already feel like a valued part of the team. I’m getting real value out of my role so far and find myself constantly learning and evolving.”

Banks’ guiding principles of “Development with Care” holds true throughout its work with graduates, providing them with careful and trusted experience and education in a sought-after industry.



Andy Liddell, director, Banks Renewables, said: “Having a new group of graduates on board again this year has been fantastic. Each and every one is settling in very well and playing an integral role in the company after only a matter of months.



“Through our graduate programme, we are committed to helping inspire and develop the next generation of talented engineers and sustainability professionals, who will be working towards a common goal of continuing to drive Scotland towards net zero.



“We are now well on with recruitment for our 2022 programme and applications are closed for this year’s intake but any keen graduates with a passion for sustainability and renewables, should look at our web site for information on any future vacancies as we can really provide some fantastic career opportunities.”