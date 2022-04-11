Unique property complete with old police station listed for £160,000

A UNIQUE three-bedroom property complete with an almost unaltered police station has been listed on the market for £160,000.

The former police house in Arbroath, Angus, was listed on the market last week and offers some unusual features where the police station used to operate.

The first of the three rooms in the converted home is found inside the old Police Scotland building which still has its original lighting, windows and flooring.

The front of the former police house. (C). Purple Bricks

The stark room appears to be the old station’s reception and has been strangely fitted with a bed, a weights bench, a set of dumbbells and a fridge.

Another image shows a double bed mattress that has been tightly squeezed next to a sink and some wooden cabinets in a small room which appears to be the old kitchen.

Despite the bedding furniture, neither of these rooms have been classed as bedrooms.

The property boasts three bathrooms with two of them seemingly unaltered from their days as a station.

The reception of the old police station has a bed and weights set. (C). Purple Bricks

In comparison to the bizarre extension the remainder of the property is seemingly normal.

The kitchen is fairly modern and has a modern cooker, washing machine and dishwasher.

The living room is of a good size and has a feature wall with nice patterned wallpaper and has a nice carpet and couch.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, all of similar size as well as a modern bathroom fitted with a large heated towel rail and shower.

Property agents Purple Bricks listed the home last week, writing: “The property will appeal to families, investors or small family businesses or equally multi generations looking to be under one roof but with separate living accommodation.

The old kitchen has a double mattress that takes up most of the floor. (C). Purple Bricks

“Police house offers excellent accommodation over two floors, a bright spacious lounge with the kitchen offering modern wall and base units and complimentary worktops and separate utility room.

“Upstairs are the Family shower room and three double bedrooms with ample space for freestanding storage.

“The property has plans for a house where the former police station is.”

The property has since been shared by social media users who joked about the unique property.

One member wrote: “A three-bed semi-detached house, all very normal looking, except the former police station attached out front.”

One user said: “There’s something worryingly soulless about the entire place.

“It is like it’s a hostel or something.”

Residents enter the property from the side of the old police station building. (C). Purple Bricks

Another person wrote : “Gutted they don’t show you inside the cell, but the door does appear to be there in the 3D virtual tour.

“It is ‘storage’ on the floor plan.”

Someone said: “Swear half the ground floor is just the hallway, corridor and cupboard.”

Another user commented: “I heard you like cupboards, so we put a cupboard in your cupboard.”