Ayr-based tech company crowned winner of Build Ayrshire programme

AN AYR-based data and tech company has been crowned winner at the second iteration of the Build Ayrshire programme.

Clearview Intelligence, a company which looks to deliver safer and greener infrastructure solutions, has been announced as the Champion Business Award winner at the conclusion of hub South West’s second Build Ayrshire programme.

Established 35 years ago and operating from the Ayrshire Business Centre in Beresford Terrace, the business now employs 45 people and boasts an annual turnover of £10m.

Runner-up at the online awards ceremony held last week was TCS Response, a Kilmarnock-headquartered business which provides specialist commercial gas and electric heating installation, maintenance and repair services.

Kelly Morris, Clearview Intelligence, said the programme “provided a platform” for the business to present to a number of Tier 1 contractors.

Founded in 2011, it employs 20 people and has annual sales of £2.8m.

Kelly Morris, Head of Client Strategy and Sustainability at winning company Clearview Intelligence, said: “We’re delighted that we applied for the Build Ayrshire programme.

“It provided a platform for us to present our offering to a number of Tier 1 contractors at once – something which would have taken considerable time for us to achieve ourselves.

“It was a fast, fun, and effective eight weeks and I would highly recommend it to any business in Ayrshire.”

The Build Ayrshire programme guides local construction-related businesses on how to win more new, high-value work from contractors, and is designed with the aim of supporting and helping businesses to grow in a sustainable manner.

The programme aims to do this by helping companies develop skills and the internal capacity to take on increasing volumes of business.

Delivered by hub South West in partnership with East Ayrshire Council, North Ayrshire Council, and South Ayrshire Council, it is a free to participate programme for small and medium-sized enterprises across Ayrshire.

It was delivered in eight half-day online sessions of practical instruction from 3rd February to 24th March and, whilst free to attend, required commitment from each participating business.

Mark Houston, Supply Chain Manager at hub South West, said: “It was a privilege to work with Kelly and the other businesses on our second Build Ayrshire programme.

“We had a highly productive eight weeks and I believe all the participating companies gained significantly from the learning experience but being able to open doors to meet the Tier 1 contractors can make all the difference to a growing business.”

Michael Ross, CEO of hub South West, said: “We have consistently honed our programmes to ensure the content and contacts provide an inspirational and valuable experience for everyone who takes part.

“The programme has already delivered success to the leaders of its participating companies, and we hope and trust that all of the businesses in our second Build Ayrshire programme will follow in their footsteps.”

hub South West is now actively seeking Lanarkshire based businesses to take part in its next programme – Build Lanarkshire – that starts on 4th May 2022.