AN EVRI customer has been left fuming after claiming a courier ‘played basketball‘ with their £600 parcel by throwing it 11ft into the air.

Mohammed Ghuff was working in Dubai when the brazen courier threw his package over the 9ft fence in Accrington, Lancashire, last week.

The package, consisting of car parts, lay outside on the concrete for over a week before the 37-year-old returned back to his business to find that £400 of the goods had been broken.

Shocking CCTV footage shows the driver standing outside the large green fence, where Mohammed said they took a picture to show the parcel was delivered safely.

They then proceed to launch the brown box over the fence and high into the air like a basketball player trying to shoot a hoop.

The parcel then plummets down to the ground and collides with the bricks before rolling to a halt.

Mohammed was fuming after discovering that most of the car parts had arrived broken and waterlogged.

Thankfully, a third item in the delivery, a car airbag, had failed to deploy on impact.

Mohammed shared the video to Twitter last week, writing: “Thank you @Hermesparcels for delivering my parcel!

“I’m not sure if your courier driver was trying to play basketball with my parcel. All my items are damaged, the worst courier company ever!

“You clearly don’t care about your customers! My parcel was thrown over a 10ft fence by your courier driver and left in the rain!

“It is damaged! Despite my complaint and sending you a CCTV recording of your driver throwing the parcel over the fence, no one cares!”

Viewers were quick to criticise the courier in their replies.

@BBBYetAgain said: “They lost three of my parcels last month, they are the biggest cowboy outfit in the United Kingdom.”

The parcel travelled at least 11ft into the air before crashing to the ground.

@Abu_Haneefa2 said: “That’s funny, what was wrong with the front door?”

@AzizSharif said: “Wow.”

Speaking today, Mohammed said: “I was away in Dubai and it was delivered to my business address.

“I was looking through my CCTV and there was a box sat in the middle of my yard so I reviewed the footage to see them put the parcel on the floor, take a picture, and then throw it over the fence.

“The picture of the delivery was from outside the fence.

“There were three parts in there, one of them was okay but the other two were broken.

“When I came back the box was soaking wet because it had been sat out.

“One of the items was an airbag for a car worth £200 so I’m glad it didn’t deploy.”

“I don’t know how these companies operate.”