GTC Scotland announces first BME council convener

KHADIJA Mohammed has been elected as the new General Teaching Council Scotland convener.

Khadija has recently served as vice convener and has been on the council since 2020, and replaces David Innes who came to the end of his term at the start of April 2022.

Khadija is a senior lecturer in the School of Education and Social Sciences at the University of the West of Scotland.

Khadija will head up the GTC as convener of the council supported by her vice convener Ian Macmillan. Photo by Christina Wocintechchat on Unsplash.

Before becoming a lecturer, Khadija was a primary teacher at Bankhead Primary School, Rutherglen.

Khadija said: “I am honoured to be elected Convener of the GTC Scotland Council for the 2022-24 term.

“As Vice Convener of Council from 2020-2022, I learned so much about the importance of good governance.

“Together with Council members, I was able to promote a more nuanced approach in relation to engagement with the Professional Standards and the professional values.

“As an educator from a BME background, I hope to continue to contribute to the development of a more race cognisant approach, supporting teachers to understand and conceptualise discourses of race, diversity and inclusion.”

Iain Macmillan will serve alongside Khadija as vice convener.

A principal teacher of social studies faculty at Fraserburgh Academy, he previously served as Convener of GTC Scotland’s Education Committee.

Iain said, “I am aware that previous incumbents of the post have set the bar very high and I can only hope to try and maintain their level of professionalism.

“Since being elected to Council I have had the opportunity to see how important it is to be an active trustee of GTC Scotland in thought and deed.”

Dr Pauline Stephen, Chief Executive and Registrar at GTC Scotland said, “Khadija and Iain have already shown great commitment to the work of GTC Scotland.

“I look forward to working with them in their new roles along with our Council members as we continue to ensure a respected and trusted teaching profession.”