How Can Property Developers Improve Their Reputation?

Property development is a noble line of work to become involved in. People need housing, and those who have a key role in providing it should feel honoured to help.

However, the reputation of some of these entities is unfortunately on the line. Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recently described the property development sector as a ‘cartel’, predictably generating much controversy. Whether his comments were rightly or wrongly made, they’re likely to create waves and shift at least pockets of public perception.

If you’re a property developer, improving your standing should be a constant goal for you to have, even during times of success. Still, with so much at stake today, it’s vital that you double down on these efforts and make headway.

Work with Quality Consultants

The consultants you collaborate with can change the game for your development aspirations. Your choices here can make the difference between your projects grinding to a halt or surging on ahead.

Quality consultants will understand that they’re cogs in a larger machine and work tirelessly to meet your demands. Instead of claiming to be jacks of all trades, they will have spent years digging deeper into their expertise instead of taking their attention elsewhere. There’s a strong work ethic driving all that they do.

For example, one tree surveyor may have an entirely different approach to their work than the next. If you consider a tree survey with Arbtech, impact assessments will take between 2-4 days, focused BS5837 tree surveys will take 1-5 days and method statements and tree protection plans between 1-3 days. They’ve spent over a decade keenly focusing on their area of expertise, ensuring a more diligent and prompt performance. Their insightful resources can keep you informed on everything you need to know as well.

Having limited contacts can also be a source of stress for newcomers to the property development industry. If you have the contact details of experts who can step in and guide you on the right path, it can instil you with confidence, heightening your performance in other areas of your operations.

Look After Employees

Unfortunately, according to a survey at the end of last year, 87% of Brits had experienced burnout due to personal and professional reasons. Companies in every industry should be mindful of these developments, including those in the property development sector.

Property developers can experience stress acutely. Common but seismic problems to experience are trouble managing budgets, meeting deadlines of project milestones, and making developments wholly profitable. Feedback with your employees to see if they’re comfortable in their work and feel confident about matters. Let them know their input is valued and carries significant weight.

Try to offer flexibility to staff. Outsource the risk and effort of lead generation to maximise sales without burning out your workforce. You could also look into any potential there might be behind part-exchange schemes and form a partnership, streamlining transactions and saving your workers time.

Happy workers tend to be more productive and diligent. They may also treat customers with greater care and respect. Additionally, retention rates may also increase, enabling staff to build their experience and improve their performance.

Staying on Schedule

Because property development has many moving parts, all parties almost expect delays and disturbances. Your property development firm will stand out greatly if you can exceed any pessimistic expectations.

Still, working with quality consultants and looking after workers are just some ways that help you stay on schedule. Planning around shortages in materials and labour is essential too. You’ll need to keep a finger on the pulse of these situations, ensuring that you can anticipate any shifts in the climate and mitigate setbacks as much as possible.

People understood setbacks and delays at the heights of the pandemic. Though coronavirus has yet to be eradicated, some customers and clients in many sectors will be less tolerant of using the pandemic as an excuse for shortcomings now. It’s essential to keep that in mind as you go forward and to do everything you can to mitigate related issues.

Refrain from taking on too much. As mentioned before, stress can be a debilitating issue. Mistakes will be made if your schedule is overly ambitious, and you’ll cripple your progress instead of facilitating it. Review the processes of your property development business and try to work within your means.

Embolden Communication

Not all property developers are equal. Though your operations might be squeaky clean, many of your competitors have a lot to answer for. Their actions can tarnish your entire industry with a bad brush.

Still, these unfortunate circumstances also give your property development company a chance to shine brighter. Being accessible to the feedback and concerns of local communities and stakeholders can help your operation seem more transparent and trustworthy. Ensure that all dialogues transpire at the earliest opportunity.

Attempt to build a characterful social media presence too. Create content engineered to appeal to the masses and carry emotional resonance. Try to communicate a sense of charisma to which others can anchor their interest. Social media platforms are perfect for that goal. Guides and listicles, for instance, may build goodwill.

Detailed commentary on data and statistics can establish credibility. If your firm has expert insights on green belt land, viability assessments, or anything else that’s property development-related, prove it in your content.

There’s a lot to be said for being held accountable and simply showing up to face the music, whether it’s deserved or not. A nonchalant or evasive attitude will lead others to presume that your company thinks itself above the worries of others. Your firm will be looked upon more favourably if it can be a reassuring and friendly presence amidst all the anxiety.

There are many ways you can improve your reputation as a property developer. Many of them involve being considerate of others, keeping in mind their skills, human limitations, or their desire for communication and clarity. Think about the people behind every decision, and it may guide your property development firm onto a better path.