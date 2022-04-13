Mum in stitches after reading questionable children’s book to one-year-old

A MUM-of-one was left in stitches after reading a children’s questionable “Touch-and-Feel Playbook” to her one-year-old daughter.
Cerys Sian Barton was shocked after buying the Hey Duggee Animals book for £4.75 from Sainsbury’s earlier this month.
Reading the book for the first time, 23-year-old Cerys discovered a page which depicts a slug.
It reads: “Tag has found an animal. What is it?
“It’s a slug, says Tag.
“It feels a bit sticky.”
A caption reads: “Stroke the sticky slug.”
Whilst a suggestable speech bubble above the slug says: “Don’t stop, that feels amazing.”
The mum from Morecambe, Lancashire, was also taken aback by another page where a character called Betty finds a tortoise.
It reads: “Betty has found a tortoise.
“It feels a bit hard, says Betty.”
The caption reads: “Stroke the hard tortoise.”
Smiling and looking up at Betty, the tortoise says: “That tickles.”
Cerys shared her hilarious discovery to Facebook last week writing: “Bought this book for my one-year-old.
“I think I may give her it when she’s a fair bit older.”
The social media post has received almost 3,400 likes with over 500 comments from users who mostly found the book funny.
One user said: “I have this one too and it always makes me laugh.”
Another user wrote: “I had to laugh when my daughter was reading her school book last night.
“My mind heard it completely differently.”
Someone else added: “You didn’t offend me but you did make me choke on my tea.
“Just took a sip of hot tea and opened Facebook to this.”
One person commented: “Children don’t see the innuendo, don’t overthink it.
“It’ll be absolutely fine.”
Another added: “The book is fine, it’s our dirty minds.”
Speaking today, Cerys said: “My little girl picked up the book herself in Sainsbury’s, so I bought it for her as Hey Duggee is her favourite.
“She wouldn’t put it down so I thought I’d read it to her when we got in.
“There was another page which I thought sounded a little weird and when I saw the one I posted I was seriously shocked.
“It’s funny to me, but I really don’t know how they got away with it.
“I honestly couldn’t believe they got away with publishing it, but I did have a giggle about it.
“But seriously, who strokes a slug anyway?
“I’d be mortified if my little girl even tried touching one.”
The Hey Duggee Animals, a Touch-and-Feel Playbook is recommended for babies and toddlers and 3+ readers.