A TWO-BEDROOM flat with plenty of potential for renovation has been listed on the market for £229,000.

The Edinburgh property appears to be in need of some TLC, but being situated in the middle of sought after Leith Walk will leave buyers with a great opportunity.

Any potential buyer would have the chance to renovate the property to their own specific tastes with the kitchen in particular in need of a total makeover.

The kitchen will require a refit from any potential buyer. Credit: Ballantynes

Buyers may have to invest substantially in the 19th Century building with both of the bedrooms and the bathroom also in need of a lick of paint.

Images show the kitchen of the property which is seemingly in a state of disrepair.

Its walls, appliances and counters all appear to be stained in grime whilst rust also coats the rims of the cooker.

Debris lies all over the floor with the floor in need of a total replacement.

More images show a long living room which is carpeted with an electric fireplace embedded in one of the walls.

The bedroom appears dated and will require some TLC. Credit: Ballantynes

Both bedrooms appear to have stained, dirty wallpaper whilst mucky carpets are also in need of replacement.

The toilet of the property is in working order but buyers may want to clean and renovate the slightly dated bathroom.

Listing the property, estate agents Ballantynes wrote: “The sale represents a rare opportunity to purchase an original, unaltered second floor dwelling.

“It now requires refurbishment allowing for an innovative approach to its layout and spatial use.

“The flat was acquired 40 years ago by the current owners and has a quadrangular footprint, built around a central communal access that serves all floors.”

@WestEndBluenose shared the property to Twitter last week, writing: “If you want an idea of how ridiculous the housing market is right now, here’s some pictures of a two bed flat off Leith Walk in Edinburgh.

“Offers over £229,000.”

The post has now collected over 900 likes with hundreds of retweets and dozens of comments from users who were mixed in their responses.

Some users were quick to compare the rundown property to one where you might spot characters from Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting.

@EUshirts72 said: “Looks like a set from Trainspotting.”

@CharleyMck11 said: “Mother superiors’.”

@fneitzke said: “Definitely one of the locations they used to shoot Trainspotting.”

@juiceterry87 said: “Decorated as seen in Trainspotting.”

However, some viewed the property as a good opportunity.

@MoffatSteven said: “It’s got potential though.”

@ClaytonLaird said: “It’s got potential!”

@Mossman73 said: “Wee bit of elbow grease and that would be a great wee pad, big picture.”

The property is on sale for offers over £229,000, £10,000 more than the average price for the area.