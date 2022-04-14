Four-bedroom home consumed by ivy listed for £895,000

A FOUR-BEDROOM home consumed by ivy has been listed on the market for £895,000.

The detached property in Tring, Hertfordshire “requires work to modernise” and has an overwhelming growth of thick shrubbery on the rear of the building.

The four bedroom mid-century home comes equipped with two bathrooms as well as a sizable garden, courtyard, reception hall and study.

The back of the home is covered in ivy. Credit: Nash Partnership

The property is situated on a private road moments away from the High Street, and despite having a hole in the ceiling “has the scope to be one of the finest in the town.”

Images of the property show that a potential buyer will have to invest some time in renovating the home.

Images show the upstairs landing where there is a large hole in the ceiling, exposing the wooden beams and insulation above.

Another image shows one of the bedrooms which is seemingly infested with mould, possibly as a result of the immense foliage clinging to the building.

The front of the home comes with a large garage. Credit: Nash Partnership

An image from the rear of the home shows an abundance of thick ivy which has consumed the top right hand corner of the house.

The ivy spans across the full length of the building and has begun to grow over multiple windows.

The south-facing garden is very spacious but has been reclaimed by nature and will take some time to be made into a green-fingered paradise.

The interior looks slightly dated and has a large entrance hall with wooden steps leading upstairs.

Estate agents Nash Partnership shared the listing on Monday writing: “Mansion Drive is a prestigious, leafy private road, situated just moments from the High Street.

“Tucked-away, yet incredibly convenient, a more ideal location in the town centre is hard to imagine.

“Downstairs, accommodation includes a large reception hall, a good size L-shaped sitting room, a study, kitchen, utility and cloakroom.

“Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring its own en-suite. The family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

“The property also boasts a double garage and driveway.

“There is a sizable rear garden, which is southerly facing and extends to some 60ft x 40ft. In addition, there is a secondary courtyard area located behind the garage.

“Whilst it requires work to modernise, this wonderful home has the scope to be one of the finest in the town.”

Social media users were quick to criticise the price of the property.

One user said: “Leafy” you say?”

Whilst another wrote: “£900k! It’s got stuff growing on the inside too.”

Another member added: “For 900k it better come with a couple hundred pounds of cocaine stashed in those rotten walls.”

A final user commented: “£900k for a house that will hand you all manner of problems.

“It needs totally gutting and is probably haunted by the Nanna that died there.”

According to Rightmove the average property in Tring was listed at £514,296.