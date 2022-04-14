THE DISCOVERY of a rare Pictish symbol stone has resulted in a fundraising campaign to pay for future conservation.

The stone was unearthed by archaeologists from the University of Aberdeen, in a field near Aberlemno in Angus in February.

It is one of only a handful ever discovered during excavation.

The archaeologists came upon the discovery while digging a test pit for surveys to try and gain a greater knowledge of the Pictish landscape of Aberlemno.

The intricate markings on the Pictish stone, discovered in Aberlemno.

The site is near one of the assumed locations of a battles which led to the creation of what would become Scotland.

A Pictish overkingdom was established after the Battle of Nechtansmere when the Picts defeated the Northumbrians.

A joint crowdfunding initiative has been launched by the University archaeologists and the Pictish Arts Society.

The funds will allow the conservators to clean the stone, remove biological growth and fill the open joints of one side of the stone where natural bedding plans provide weaknesses that may delaminate over time.

They will now work with stakeholders to see if the stone could be displayed outdoors and close to its findspot.

Professor Gordon Noble from the University of Aberdeen led the excavations.

He said: “Our hope is that the stone can be displayed outdoors to maximise opportunities to see it, but this will depend on condition of the stone once conservation work has taken place.

“Another option would be to work with museum and curatorial bodies to identify a suitable indoor location.

“The 1.7metre long Aberlemno stone is a truly remarkable find which could make a significant contribution to understanding the significance of Aberlemno to the Picts.”

John Borland, Chair of the Pictish Arts Society added: “The discovery of any new Pictish sculpture is always cause for excitement – even more so if it has rare or unusual features.

“The new Aberlemno stone has just that. One set of symbols – a crescent & V-rod and double-disc & Z-rod, accompanied by a mirror & comb – overlies an earlier set featuring a triple oval and a very large V-rod, apparently on its own and unusually set on its side.

“This stone has an unusual story to tell, and the Pictish Arts Society is delighted to be working with Professor Noble to secure its future.”

The fundraising campaign can be supported at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/aberlemnostone