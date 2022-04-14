Plans to transform derelict Bellshill site & create nearly 500 new homes

A PARTNERSHIP between two experienced developers has signalled its intent to create much needed family homes as part of plans to transform a derelict site in North Lanarkshire. Hamilton-based employer, Banks Property Developments and Edinburgh headquartered house builder, Miller Homes are preparing a joint planning application to deliver 490 new homes in Bellshill.

The 16 hectare site – which has been subject to fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour in recent months – will be invested in and transformed to generate new homes, create new jobs and significantly invest in the area.

Originally put forward by Banks Property Developments in 2003, initial permission for nearly 800 homes was granted in 2004 before progress was halted by the 2008 financial crisis. Since then, Banks has been working with the local authority to address the various planning matters associated with the site.

The plans will take into consideration local views and be further refined following discussions with the community. The online consultation will start on Monday 18th April followed by an online event on Monday 9th May. Covid restrictions permitting, the intention is to also hold a face-to-face event in the Spring, where both Banks and Miller Homes will be on hand to discuss their plans in more detail.

When the planning application is approved, Banks will begin the process of improving the site to prepare it for development. At present, it is anticipated that the construction of the new homes could start on site in the first half of 2023.

With more than 20 years’ experience remediating brownfield sites across Scotland’s central belt including Garliston Road, Gartsherrie (formerly known as the Castle Cement site); Vesuvius Drive, Etna and Argyll Wynd, Carfin and the Hallside & Westburn steelworks in Cambuslang, Banks delivers high quality sustainable communities, unlocking millions of pounds of investment, and creating jobs, in the areas it works in.

Andy Liddell, development director, Banks Property Development, said: “After years of hard and detailed work, we are delighted to be submitting an application for appropriate and high-quality homes that will see £100m invested in Bellshill.

“This project will regenerate an unsightly, derelict former industrial site into a new and vibrant community, where people want to live, that will generate tangible and lasting benefits to the local area for years to come.

“Demand for quality new homes in the area is high and if approved this new development will help to meet it.

“I welcome the opportunity to work with local people and look forward to hearing their feedback based on their local knowledge to help us ensure these plans deliver the maximum social, economic and environmental benefits for the local area.”

Paul Macari, land director at Miller Homes said: “As a business we have invested heavily in North Lanarkshire, our involvement has included local developments such as the extremely popular Green Park Gardens, as well as the regeneration of Fullwood, located opposite the Clydeworks site.

“We are very much committed to the area and delivering these new homes will not just help ease some of the housing pressure in the area, but also support over 1,700 new jobs.”

To participate in the online consultation process that begins on Monday 18th April, or to register to attend the online event on Monday 9th May please visit https://mhland.uk/clydesdaleworks for more information.