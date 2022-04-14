Scots jeweller unveils £5m store plans on Glasgow ‘style mile’

A SCOTS jeweller has unveiled plans for its new £5m store on the ‘style mile’ in Glasgow.

Rowan House, the landmark B-listed building on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street will be taken over by Laings.

The family-run jeweller has signed a 15-year lease with the aim to update the 34,468 sq ft outlet space of the 19th century retail and office development.

Laings currently occupies the second and third floor office space but is now set to convert the full five story building, located at 68/70 Buchanan Street.

The jewellers is a top destination for luxury jewellery and watches, and the contract highlights key elements of the plan to build on workspaces and enhance their retail experience.

The building on Buchanan Street will be transformed by Laings.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: “Last year, we announced our multi-layer expansion plan to transform our showrooms and workshops across the UK, reimagining the customer experience while ensuring traditional jewellers’ crafts are kept alive for generations to come.

“The centrepiece of this investment plan is our new flagship showroom in Glasgow, where we’ll be bringing Laings to the forefront while creating unique, immersive experiences for our clients.

“With negotiations to secure Rowan House now complete, and a 15-year lease agreed, we’re excited to be able to announce our plans to deliver a new retail format that captures the imagination of our clients and further enhance the luxury shopping experience in Glasgow.”

Glasgow has been home to Laings since it was established in 1840, and now venturing out onto the ‘style mile’, Laings is set to transform the Rowan House with a £5m redevelopment plan.

With retail space spanning the ground and first floors, Laings is set to bring the brands from across its three showrooms within the Argyll Arcade under one roof.

The basement, third and fourth floors will provide office space, with a hospitality area on the fifth floor, while the second floor will host a brand-new watch workshop.

The glass fronted watch workshop will create job opportunities, expanding the workspace for watchmakers and goldsmiths.

Exterior work to restore the building’s art deco façade is also expected to be carried out, with the artist impressions featuring corporate flags and retractable canopies as a nod to the original Rowan & Co outfitters.

Laings CEO Joe Walsh added: “As we continue to innovate with our jewellery and watchmaking retail experiences, we’re looking to bring innovation to every area of the business, while never forgetting the deep-rooted heritage of Laings

“The Argyll Arcade has been an important part of our story and we’re committed to ensuring the success of the arcade continues.

“Our three Glasgow showrooms have been invaluable as we’ve built our offering and presence in the city, but as we get ready for this next chapter, we’re open to enquiries about our existing retail units in the arcade.”

Building warrants for Rowan House are expected later this spring to allow Laings to get work underway, with the building set to open its doors later this year.