Who is buying NFTs? Gamblers?

Blockchain technology has advanced so much over time, introducing to the mainstream some new trends in digital shopping and online shopping, such as cryptocurrencies that have ‘occupied’ the world. However, the world is now getting acquainted with a new trend – NFTs.

These are NFT tokens or simply non-fungible tokens which, in a way, actually represent a kind of digital assets. We could say that the NFT is a type of cryptocurrency that allows various works of art to be “tokenized” on various media and sites and sold through digital commerce mechanisms.

Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash

These tokens are based on Ethereum blockchain technology, and cannot be replaced by any other value. They are unique in that sense.

NFT tokens can be considered a digital work of art, such as graphics, images, photographs, music, parts in video games, and whose value is expressed in Ethereum or Bitcoin cryptocurrency whose value is later translated into dollars.

The first tokenization of property, i.e. expressing the value of a certain part in this way, was recorded in 2016, but its rise in popularity came one year later, when the world went crazy for so-called Cryptokitties, when people started buying graphically drawn cats on blockchain, generating about a million euro value of this NFT.

The catch with these token and their value is in the fact that no two NFTs are completely identical, as each piece contains unique digital properties. Even if the artist publishes two works without clear physical differences, the metadata encoded in each NFT is different.

What About Bad Sides?

NFT seems like a cool thing that could have its application around the world. However, NFT has encountered some criticism from the technological and environmental community regarding energy efficiency.

More precisely, it’s because the value of these tokens is based on Ethereum and Bitcoin, which cost a lot of mining, which reads a huge amount of electricity in the world.

Top NFT Markets

As the popularity of these tokens is growing, the number of platforms where you can trade with NFTs is getting bigger as well. Here are some of the most popular platforms on the network today:

OpenSea

Rarible

SuperRare

Foundation

AtomicMarket

Who is buying NFTs? Gamblers?

The range of NFT buyers is pretty wide. Of course, collectors and investors are some of the first that come to mind, but we should mention different kinds of companies as well. What about gamblers? What could bring these tokens to the world of online casinos?

NFTs can be used in online casinos in several ways. Still, it’s important to make things clear first and say that they can’t be used for paying deposits and similar things.

Online casinos rather stick with traditional payment methods like credit cards, e-wallets and similar things, as well as for cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, one of the ways to use NFTs in the online casino industry is to use them as VIP tickets.

For UK, it’s a clear pattern of players who previously have been relying on high casino bonuses are getting more and more into the world of NFTs instead, mostly because the potential high yield/return on investment.

There are already several online casinos where you can unlock specific features, exclusive to your token. You can get things like special bonuses, free spins and similar things

Also, NFT holders can benefit a lot from these tokens. For example, they can take part in the stakes. Furthermore, slot games can offer specific NFT rewards. If their NFT is won, they can receive a buyout.

Currently, NFTs are used in just a couple of ways but we are pretty sure that new ways of their usage in online casinos will appear soon.

For example, they may appear in other types of casino games, such as poker or table games, where they may become specific prizes or a kind of ticket for certain VIP tournaments and similar things.