Best Hotels in Ibiza 2022

Aside from its well-deserved reputation as the world’s premier party destination, the island of Ibiza has a bohemian charm that you’ll want to discover while staying in one of the island’s most luxurious resorts. Even if you’ve previously visited Mallorca and Menorca, Ibiza is only over a two-hour flight away from the UK, making it an ideal island to visit for a weekend, a week, or even longer. For those seeking a more spiritual and bohemian experience, the island’s magnificent coastline, filled with pine trees and pristine sandy coves, makes it a popular destination for seaside yoga retreats and sunset salutations.

Here we’ll explore the list of best hotels in Ibiza.

Photo by Slow Ibiza on Unsplash

Can Curreu, San Carlos

This whitewashed, bougainvillea-draped finca nestled amid lemon and olive orchards is a year-round respite from the hippy meccas of San Carlos and Las Dalias. Can Curreu has 17 rooms, all of which have exposed beams, terracotta flooring, and fireplaces made of raw brick, all of which embody the rustic Balearic aesthetic that Ibiza is known for.

Hacienda Na Xamena, San Miguel

Hacienda Na Xamena, the first five-star hotel to operate on Ibiza’s craggy north shore, is still at the top of its game today. Each of the hotel’s 78 rooms has an own balcony or patio with stunning views of San Miguel Bay.

Six Senses Ibiza, Portinatx

This eco-friendly and sustainable luxury resort is located on the island’s northernmost point. A hemp-commune? knitter’s Not here. Sophisticated cave suites, a spiritual centre, and farm-to-fork cuisine are all on offer here. 400-year-old olive press and agricultural estate, our Farm provides food and drink to restaurants and juice bars across the resort.

Pikes Ibiza, San Antonio

WhamClub !’s Tropicana video was shot in Pikes, and it’s a must-see for everyone who loves Ibizan hedonism. For decades, rock and roll royalty have stayed at this hotel in the hills outside San Antonio, which has hosted everyone from Freddie Mercury, who celebrated his 41st birthday here, to Kate Moss and Grace Jones.

La Torre del Canónigo

This sleek boutique hotel in Ibiza Town’s Old Town Ibiza offers stunning views of the Mediterranean and Dalt Vila, making it an ideal base for exploring the city’s more cultural attractions.

Oku Ibiza, San Antonio

This natural wood, rattan, and palm vision is the essence of contemporary Ibiza, only a short hop from Cala Gracio’s beaches. There are no frills in the apartments, but all have balconies or patios, and Swim-Up accommodations offer access to a communal pool. It’s recommended to reserve the Signature Suite for large events since it comes with a private bar and a party shower (for two or more).

Gecko Hotel & Beach Club

Because of its size, Formentera has become an increasingly popular destination for Ibizan residents who want to get away from it all. The Gecko Hotel & Beach Club on Migjorn Beach is the perfect location to relax after a hedonistic few day (and nights) of partying on the Isle of White.

Hotel Rural Xereca

In Puig d’en Valls, this rustic-chic agroturismo is the perfect place to relax after a day of revelry in Eivissa, only minutes from Ibiza Town and Talamanca Beach. The bucolic environment of Hotel Rural Xereca, surrounded by olive and orange orchards and dominated by a 15th-century stone watermill, seems worlds away from the neon-lit bars and clubs of Ibiza Town. Beautifully furnished in cold stone, rustic white, and grey, the 11 large rooms have a private patio and a gigantic dish-like bath for two as a standout feature.