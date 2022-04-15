THE CITY of Edinburgh Council has announced new costs to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points.

Costs for using electric vehicle chargers owned and provided by the council are set to be introduced on Sunday, 1st May.

Charges, which will be displayed at existing charging points, were agreed as part of the budget-setting process earlier this year.

The council has said that any revenue generated will be used to fund the ongoing costs associated with the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The council has been working on introducing 81 chargers around the city. Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash



In March, the council began work to introduce 81 chargers in residential streets and park and ride sites around the city, which will be available for use by summer.

The roll-out is being funded by £2.3m awarded through Transport Scotland’s Switched on Towns and Cities Challenge Fund.

Charges and maximum stay periods will depend on the type of charger, with full details available on the Council website.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “We’re in the process of introducing even more electric vehicle charging points across the city.

“[These] will provide additional fast, convenient charging for people living in and travelling to and from the city.

“Increasing this kind of infrastructure is essential for supporting people to make the shift to more sustainable forms of transport, like electric cars, which is vital if we are to become net zero by 2030.

“Any income generated from charges introduced next month will help us to maintain and continue developing our charging network.”

Councillor Karen Doran, Transport and Environment Vice Convener, said: “It’s really encouraging that so many people are choosing to switch to electric vehicles, and we want to help even more people to make this choice.

“We set costs for using our chargers as part of the budget this year, and tariffs will be clearly displayed on charging points and on our website.”