Scots distillery to take centre stage for live retelling of its history

A SCOTS whisky distillery is set to take to the stage this summer to tell the story of its history through live performance.

The Macallan Estate has announced the return of its theatre experience, which explores the distillery’s 485-acre estate, and tells the story of characters from its history who have played a role in shaping the company.

The Macallan Estate Pioneers Experience launches on Saturday 16th July and runs until Sunday 7th August.

The outdoor experience introduces guests to some of the most notable characters from the distillery’s history, including Captain John Grant.

The Macallan Estate Pioneers Experience takes the audience through the distillery’s history.

The distillery says Captain Grant “realised the potential” of Easter Elchies Estate in 1700; the land that has been home to The Macallan Distillery since 1824.

These characters and their stories are shared through a theatre experience on the banks of the River Spey, moving through time and transporting guests to locations throughout the Estate.

Theatre-goers can enjoy a picnic lunch with pioneers Roderick and Katherine Kemp, who took over The Macallan Distillery in 1892.

As part of the experience, guests will explore The Macallan Estate while savouring special drams of The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky along the way.

The Macallan Estate Pioneers Experience is brought to life through professional actresses and actors.

Stuart Cassells, General Manager at The Macallan Estate, said: “The Macallan Estate Pioneers Experience is one of the most exciting events in our calendar, and we’re proud to announce its return for 2022.

“Last summer’s run was a huge success, with plenty of fun along the way, and we’re sure this year will be no exception.

“There is no finer way to delve into our fascinating heritage here at The Macallan, with the help of Debora Weston and a team of extraordinary actors from across Scotland.

“Debora is perhaps best known for her work in films including Patriot Games and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and we’re honoured that she has written our theatre play for The Macallan Pioneers Experience.

“It’s a privilege to see her vision come to life on the banks of the River Spey, right here at The Macallan Estate.”

Located in the heart of Speyside, The Macallan Estate is a popular hospitality destination.

Home to every bottle of The Macallan’s single malt whisky since 1824, the countryside estate also features fine-dining, private shopping and fishing, all available on site.

The Macallan Estate Pioneers Experience is priced at £70 per guest and is available to book for a limited period, taking place twice daily each Saturday and Sunday, running from Saturday 16th July until Sunday 7th August 2022 inclusive.