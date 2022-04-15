Shocking video shows heartless thug launch cat 10ft onto hard tarmac

A SHOCKING video shows a heartless thug launch a cat 10ft onto hard tarmac.

CCTV captured the gut-wrenching moment in Litherland, Merseyside on Tuesday when nine-year-old Lily was launched by the brazen brute.

The footage begins and a man can be seen walking down a street with his head down.

He comes to a halt by a bin next to the wall that “fragile” Lily is perched on.

CCTV captured the gut-wrenching moment in Litherland, Merseyside on Tuesday when nine-year-old Lily was launched by a heartless thug. pic.twitter.com/KXWERVnnwZ — Deadline News (@deadlinenews) April 15, 2022

Reaching over the bin cautiously, he slowly lowers his hand down to the unsuspecting animal before tightly gripping the fur on her back.

The cold-hearted hoodlum then violently hurls the poor pet high into the air before she comes crashing down and collides with the hard tarmac below.

The poor feline bounces on its back before quickly getting on its feet and scurrying away in fear.

The scumbag then saunters down the street without a care in the world, staring at the terrified pet as goes.

The footage has since been shared to social media from users in shock.

The video has since been shared on social media collecting over 160,000 views with more than 2,500 shares.

Shockingly, the thug picked up the cat by the fur.

Users have been left horrified by the footage.

Social media users were absolutely shocked to see what the man did.

Jackie Brady wrote: “Oh my god, evil b******.

“Karma is going to come for you I hope.”

Ireyna Harding wrote: “Scumbag evil satan.

“I hope karma finds him quickly, put him out of his rotten misery.”

The distressing footage shows the nine-year-old cat hitting the tarmac.

“Kate Lizzie wrote: “Oh my god this is devastating, what an absolute vile scumbag.

“I hope he’s found and he gets karma for your poor cat, I hope she’s ok.”

Demi-Leigh Waring wrote: “Oh my f****** god, I can’t believe what I have just watched.

“I hope they find who he is, what a wicked cruel animal he is.”

Clare Correia wrote: “Oh my god, what a sick horrible psychopath.

“Let’s hope karma comes his way. What a scumbag, I hope your cat is ok.”