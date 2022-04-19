Storm Eunice Delays Deliveries in Scotland

The UK has recorded the strongest winds on record in recent weeks, as Storm Eunice arrived in the wake of previous storms to cause continued disruption. A staggering 122mph was recorded in the Isle of Wight, while other areas of the UK were regularly hit with wind speeds of around 80mph. A particular problem was posed in Scotland, where cold weather and snowfall added to the chaos of the wind. This has affected many industries but the postal service, in particular, is likely to see significant delays.

Photo by Anandu Vinod on Unsplash

The Arrival of Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice was given its name on Valentine’s Day this year. By February 16th, rare red weather warnings were given to much of southern England, where the devastation was expected. Up in Scotland, the wind speeds were less severe. However, it’s now become clear that the effects of Storm Eunice, even in Scotland, have been widespread.

The combination of gale-force winds and snowfall has led to many school closures and delays on public transport routes. Locals are being recommended to stay inside as much as possible, only heading out if necessary. Until the storm moves eastward into Europe, it’s best to keep on the safe side.

The Effect on Scottish Mail

Royal Mail across the UK has issued warnings that delays to all forms of mail are likely across the entire country. Although the postal service is renowned for its swift and reliable delivery service, it can only meet these standards if it’s safe to do so. So at any time, a postal worker may be at risk. They’re being asked to delay posting any letters or packages.

The same is undoubtedly true for all other courier services. Businesses that depend on Scottish mail delivery systems are being asked to be patient while couriers keep their staff safe until the storm passes. Wind levels are simply too high to deliver packages as efficiently as is commonly expected from Scottish mail service providers.

Get Fast Deliveries for Your Business

If you run a business that relies on delivering goods to Scottish customers, this news might be disheartening. Don’t worry, though, because the delays are expected to be limited, with mail services playing catch-up in the next few days. To ensure your products are delivered on time, find a courier service that is known for being quick and reliable.

The best way to do this is by searching online. You can search for freight quotes that estimate delivery price while also checking which option is the fastest. In times of increasingly common extreme weather, it’s important to choose your courier service carefully. This can help your business overcome any unexpected delays.

Storm Eunice has disrupted the UK, and many Scottish people have been affected. Beyond the school closures and train cancellations, mail delivery is one of the most badly affected industries. Small Scottish businesses that depend on the postal service should look for the most reliable courier while understanding that delays can happen if conditions aren’t safe for delivery workers.