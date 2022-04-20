7 Things To Consider Before Buying A Solar Powered Generator

It has become increasingly crucial to have a reliable solar generator as a backup for emergencies, like storms, earthquakes, power outages, etc. Apart from these, solar-powered generators are very useful for powering recreational activities, like camping, fishing, and even RV trips. A lot of people may prefer fuel generators instead, but nobody can deny the various disadvantages associated with them. With the best solar powered generator, you can enjoy a green energy backup source whenever you need it. Also, it does not require any external fuel source for operation.

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

Buying the right device is similar to acquiring a vehicle; there must be a fixed budget and a set of features you intend to enjoy through it. Still, finding a suitable solar generator can become an overwhelming task as there are a plethora of options available. Do not worry, go through the points below, and you will know about some factors that will make the search easier.

The Solar Generator’s Capacity

A buyer’s eyes should be open to their desired equipment’s capacity. It is measured in Watts (W). When applied to power usage, it translates to Watt-hours (Wh). Before acquiring a machine, check its wattage.

The battery’s output capacity, in which the solar-obtained electricity is kept, is measured in terms of Ampere hours (Ah) or Watt-hours (Wh). All these can be confusing. So, understand your power requirement before buying a solar generator with the requisite capacity. The more the wattage of the equipment, the better its performance. If you have any doubts, ask the retailer or the seller to clear them. Also, do some online searches or study manuals before heading out to buy a solar-powered generator.

The Consumer’s Power Requirements

Learn about the power capacity of a solar generator before buying it. For this, first, understand your power requirement. What do you need the machine for? Many people require solar generators for charging rechargeable gadgets, like laptops and phones. Some even need them to jump-start dying car batteries. If this is your purpose, opt for a lightweight low-capacity device with battery durability of 300 to 400 Wh.

Some people have higher power requirements. They may need these machines to power their heaters or fridges. In this case, choose a piece of equipment with a battery capacity between 1400 to 1500 Wh. Solar generators differ in capacity and can serve various needs as per their sizes. Keep this in mind while buying a high-quality device for your home or office.

The Consumer’s Specific Activity

Prospective consumers must buy solar-powered generators that match their intended activities. Some are designed for particular purposes, while many are built for being backup power sources at homes. Some generators, on the other hand, are created for activities like hiking and camping. Hence, consider this factor to buy the best solar-powered generatorfor your needs.

For instance, the EcoFlow DELTA Max Portable Power Station is perfect for home use. You can also find other such devices that are highly suitable for outdoor activities like hikes, camps, etc. If you want to use some particular features of a solar-powered generator, look for an item that possesses those aspects. Your car’s battery may need a jumpstart from time to time. Hence, find an efficient generator that can kickstart car batteries. Basically, choose those that satisfy your different needs perfectly.

The Brand’s Reputation and Integrity

The internet is filled with all types of e-commerce websites along with advertisements that appear on different pages. However, not everything on every site is genuine. If you see a pop-up ad for a solar generator on Facebook or Twitter, do not buy the product hastily. There are a lot of fake ones available, so do some searches first and verify whether a product is authentic.

There are stories of woes all over YouTube and other platforms. Numerous people end up buying the wrong product or become the subject of fraud. The items that usually turn out to be disappointments belong to unreliable and obscure companies. At times, these devices may not contain brand names at all. So, check for these, and only if it satisfies you, settle for a product.

You may consult and consider the opinions of people who have previously bought and used the device you are interested in. YouTube videos and online reviews by professionals can also be helpful while buying these products.

Portability

It is another vital deciding factor when purchasing solar-powered generators. Several of them combine both functionality and practicality, enabling consumers to enjoy the process throughout. Some of the best ones, like the EcoFlow DELTA Max Portable Power Station weigh a decent amount. However, they are portable, and you can carry them around effortlessly, irrespective of their weight.

Before finalising your purchase, check whether the equipment is portable for carrying it from room to room. Also, see whether the device can fit in your vehicle. If you want them to be mobile just like you, go for lightweight products that have handles or wheels.

Availability of Charging Ports and Electrical Socket Outlets

The average person today has to plug in a minimum of two devices – a smartphone and a personal computer. If you want to keep these devices juiced up, ensure that your desired solar generator offers enough outlets to let you power up the appliances. The best solar-powered generatorwould ideally match your lifestyle and needs.

Available Charging Modes

A premium solar-powered generator should present various modes to charge itself rather than just solar panels. The reason behind this is that utilising energy directly from the sun would vary based on weather conditions and sun exposure. Also, this charging source may not be strong enough to recharge the whole generator system. Hence, consider buying a device with a power station that can conveniently charge the battery from other power outlets.

Considering the varieties of solar-powered generators available in the market, it can be hard to select the right one. These essential factors will help buyers get the perfect solar-powered generator for their homes.