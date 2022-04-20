How to Choose the Right Cloud Provider

Today’s companies massively depend on cloud services to support all their infrastructure such as info bases, networks, servers, and storage. Cloud computing services improve adaptability, innovation, output, and scalability.

Rather than investing in massive data centers, businesses can subscribe to these systems via a CSP (cloud service provider). This enables the businesses to decrease upfront expenses as well as the admin functions required to oversee complex IT systems.

The cloud solutions sector is packed with various companies offering various services. The biggest ones are AWS (Amazon Web Services), GCP (Google Cloud Platform), and Microsoft Azure. However, smaller companies are offering personalized cloud services.

In this review, we’ll assume you’ll be depending on these big cloud providers. There is no reason to pick a bespoke cloud solution as it can be complex, frustrating, and pricey. So what should you consider when choosing CSPs (cloud service providers)?

Architecture

When picking a CSP, think about how its architecture will be integrated into your workflows now and in the future. For instance, if you’re deep inside Microsoft’s ecosystem, it makes sense to go for Ms. Azure because Microsoft offers some perks, such as Office 365.

On the other hand, if you have either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can pick between AWS (Amazon Web Services) and GCP (Google Cloud Platform).

You might also want to think about cloud storage architecture when making a decision. When it comes to storage, the three main CSPs (AWS, Azure, and GCP) offer similar architectures and storage options; however, they all have different kinds of archival storage.

Availability

CSPs offer varying tools as well as availability across the different continents. This is a key consideration from both a business and client perspective.

If you need to store your apps and data in certain regions, ensure that the CSP has systems dedicated to the specific geographical area in which you operate.

Fortunately, most public cloud services providers are putting in the work to be as widely available as possible everywhere across the globe.

However, where these disparities exist, you must consider availability as a crucial factor when deciding which CSP (cloud services provider) to pick.

Compliance

Make sure you choose a CSP (cloud services provider) that can help you adhere to the compliance standards in your sector—for instance, DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, SOC2, etc.

Ensure you understand what it takes to adhere to compliance standards once your apps and data are in the cloud. Also, ensure you understand your responsibilities and the compliance aspects the CSP can help you with.

Cost

While this should never be the only or the most vital consideration, there’s no denying the fact that pricing plays a massive role when it comes to picking a CSP.

You see, most businesses look to adopt cloud technology not only to boost service delivery but also cut down on production costs. Therefore, cost will always be a key consideration when looking at CSPs, and you should also consider it.

Manageability

It’s vital that you consider what the various CSPs demand from you regarding management. Each CSP has different organization tools and incorporates several other services.

As a result, if you have certain services vital to your business’s functionality, ensure you select a CSP that offers seamless integration with those services.

Security

When it comes to security, you want to understand each CSP’s security objectives, the security measures offered by each of them, and the mechanisms used to protect your data.

Also, ensure you fully understand the specific areas you and the CSP are responsible for.

The joint responsibility model claims the CSP should take care of the infrastructure. On the other hand, you should focus on what’s inside. You can even use VPNs because VPNs encrypt all the data you send and receive from the cloud. A VPN can also mask the location from where you’re uploading data. This is vital because hackers won’t be able to track your online activities.

Support

Support is another factor you should carefully consider. If you need assistance, is it prompt and easy? Or do you only get support via call centers and online chat services?

Some CSPs offer dedicated resources, but there is a good chance they limit access and time depending on your subscription package. Enquire what form and level of support you’ll get from the various CSPs before making a final decision.

Final Thought

To sum it all up, while the criteria illustrated above won’t offer you all the info you need regarding CSPs, they will help you come up with a robust analytical framework. This will come in handy when determining which CSPs you should trust with your apps or data.