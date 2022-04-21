Friday, April 22, 2022
Celebration at Edinburgh Castle marks The Queen's 96th birthday
Celebration at Edinburgh Castle marks The Queen’s 96th birthday

Her Majesty The Queen’s 96th birthday was marked by a traditional ceremony at Edinburgh Castle.

A 21 Gun Salute was fired by the 19 Regiment Royal Artillery.

Known as The Scottish Gunners, the country’s principal artillery regiment are in fact based in Larkhill, Wiltshire.

Crowds of people were joined by distinguished guests from entertainment and tourism to take in gunfire across Scotland’s capital.

The review was led by 22-year old Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins, who in 2020, became the youngest winner in the history of the Great British Bake Off.

Edinburgh’s Bake Off star Peter Sawkin led the ceremony at the Castle.
