Loch Lomond Whiskies unveils new packaging

INDEPENDENT distiller Loch Lomond Whiskies has unveiled a new design for its packaging as part of further investment into the brand.

The refresh marks the next chapter for the brand which can trace its roots back to 1814 and has since grown to become one of Scotland’s most well-known distilleries.

The new packaging initiatives underlines the continuing ambitions of the brand, and its parent The Loch Lomond Group, to further grow its sales and presence internationally.

Loch Lomond Whiskies sees the entire portfolio of whiskies, including its collection of three 12-year-old expressions, its limited edition “The Open” expressions, and its older age single-malts, all unveil a new look.

Loch Lomond Whiskies will showcase the new branding at The Open, as the official spirit of the event.

Both primary and secondary packaging have been re-designed using richer and deeper colour tones as well as bolder fonts to improve the products’ visibility on shelf.

A new bottle design which includes detailed embossing has also been introduced to create a clear differentiation from other whisky brands in the market.

Loch Lomond Whiskies has also undertaken work to reinforce brand storytelling, showcase its history and its strong connection to the Loch Lomond area.

The investment in the brans has been delivered across all of Loch Lomond Whiskies’ domestic, international and GTR ranges.

Colin Matthews, CEO of The Loch Lomond Group said: “Since the founding of our business over 200 years ago, the generations of people behind our brands have been doing things differently with great success.

“We continue to have this incredible ambition and passion to not only produce fabulous award-winning whiskies but to always be imaginative and innovative in our approach to creating exceptional whisky and striking and relevant packaging has always been part of this.”

He added: “Over the past few years, we’ve seen very significant growth in our brand across the world, and as we look to continue to both excite existing consumers and engage new ones, both at home and abroad, it is important that our products stand out on from the rest and clearly communicate our heritage, history, quality, brand story and signature style of fruit, honey and soft smoke.

“This major refresh and investment is an important step in our continued growth strategy which underpins our position as an exciting, accessible and high quality malt brand. It also supports our partners, and our sales and marketing teams, across the world as we continue to engage all consumers and build on our quality reputation and awareness across all markets.”

As one of only four distillers in Scotland to have its own onsite cooperage, and using a combination of traditional swan-neck, and its straight-neck-stills, Loch Lomond Whiskies has a whisky-making capability like no other in the country.

The straight-neck stills, which are unique to The Loch Lomond Distillery, give Master Blender Michael Henry greater control over the distillation process, allowing him to carefully create the flavour profiles, providing an overall portfolio of single-malt whiskies which are under scored by its signature style.

Loch Lomond Whiskies is the official Spirit of The Open, having agreed a five-year partnership with The R&A in 2018, which extends to this year’s 150 Year Celebration of The Open at St Andrews.

The transition to the new packaging will begin from 20 April, with the global roll out following in line with distribution schedules.

For further information visit www.lochlomondwhiskies.com.