Scottish hotel group hope to make a splash in spa scene with appointment

A NEW management appointment is hoped to boost the relaxation credentials of a luxury Scottish hotel group in the potentially lucrative spa market.

Kirsty MacCormick, who has over 30 years’ experience in the industry, has joined Crerar Hotels as Group Spa Manager.

The group say the new appointment underlines their commitment to the area of the business, with two new spas set to open soon.

MacCormick has previously run her own spa consultancy firm, as well as working for other recognisable names in the field.

These include Mandarin Oriental and Amari Hotels and Resorts, in addition to being Director of the Spa in the Kohler Waters Spa expansion at St. Andrews.

MacCormick said: “With the launches of the newly refurbished spas imminent, it’s an exciting time to become a member of the Crerar Hotels family. I want to use my experience within the industry to cement our place as home to some of the best spas in Scotland.”

Like many other industries, spa-going and hotelling suffered in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, recent research finds that those in the business of relaxation could be set to bounce back in impressive fashion.

IbisWorld’s Health and Wellness Spas in the UK Market Research Report states that spas can expect higher consumer demand over the next five years.

This is down to UK households accumulating approximately £190bn in additional savings over the lockdown periods during the peaks of the pandemic.

It is believed that this spare cash could be used by people looking to unwind and destress by heading for spa breaks.

Looking to enhance guest experience, spas are key to the future plans of Crerar Hotels.

The group boast seven five and four star hotels and inns across Scotland, in locations such as Mull, Glencoe and Loch Fyne.

Chris Wayne-Wills, Chief Executive of Crerar Hotels, said: “I’m thrilled Kirsty is joining the team, especially at what can only be described as a pivotal moment for our spa offering.

“Her experience in the spa industry is second to none, and I’m confident it will help us drive forward this area of the business in line with our ambitious aim of ensuring our hotels and inns become some of Scotland’s most well-known spa destinations.

“Our teams will be in great hands with Kirsty, and we hope they will go from strength to strength, expanding through our ongoing recruitment push.”