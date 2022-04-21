Space event to showcase sector’s potential to help save the planet

Special edition Earth Day livestream looks at duty of booming UK industry

A POPULAR space sector event is hosting a special edition that will examine the rapidly-growing industry’s responsibility to protect the planet from the climate emergency.

On the 21st of April, the eve of Earth Day, UK-headquartered, AstroAgency will host a spin-off of its monthly SpaceBar that will see as many as 20 prominent space companies discuss what they are doing to benefit the planet in its regular open online forum, which allows anyone from the audience to ask questions and join the conversation.

Hosted by broadcaster Dallas Campbell and British planetary science specialist Dr Suzie Imber, the temporarily renamed ‘EarthBar’ will include an opening keynote from Andrea Vena, Chief Climate and Sustainability Officer at the European Space Agency, before quick overviews from the likes of Astroscale, Spire, Space4Climate, Skyrora, Astrosat and many more provide insight into the technologies and solutions the sector is coming up with to support climate-related issues and reduce carbon emissions.

At SpaceBar’s most recent session in March, the online networking event celebrated its two-year anniversary with the UK Science Minister George Freeman as its special guest, joined by Virgin Galactic Lead Flight Operations Engineer Colin Bennett and William Gault of the European Space Agency’s Business Incubation Centres in the UK.

The Minister took to Twitter after the anniversary event stating: “Great to join you @dallascampbell and @theAstroAgency #SpaceBar last night with @virgingalactic @esa to discuss the new career opportunities around the country being created by the UK’s fast-growing £16bn #spacetech sector.”

A voluntary initiative ran by AstroAgency in partnership with student group UKSEDS, SpaceBar webinars began during the onset of the first pandemic lockdown in 2020 to help support space industry networking in the absence of conferences and events, as well as provide a place for start-ups to meet investors and students to find work placements. There have been over 50 sessions to date, including two ‘in person’ events, with guests over the past two years including British astronauts Tim Peake, Helen Sharman and Kevin Fong.

San Diego based Asterra, who use satellite data to support infrastructure and identify water leaks from space, will be presenting at their second EarthBar. Corporate Marketing Director Karen Dubey stated, “Asterra are excited to again be involved in SpaceBar’s Earth Day special and plan to provide some exclusive updates in front of the international audience on our work to support sustainability through the use of space data.

“It’s important that the benefits to the environment and society that come from accessing space are highlighted through free, open and easily accessible initiatives like these and we look forward to some collaborative discussions with other industry colleagues using space for good.”

AstroAgency offers organisations a unique combination of strategic marketing support, brand building techniques, space media coverage, detailed technical knowledge and all-important market intelligence, working with the like of the UK Space Agency, Scottish Government and local council authorities in Ayrshire, Cornwall, Caithness, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The company also supports some of the biggest private sector businesses across the global space value chain from satellite manufacture and launch to downstream data analysis. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the firm has a presence in Dnipro, London, Milan, Amsterdam and Toulouse, with plans to open its first office outside of Europe by the end of 2022.

AstroAgency Chief Technical Officer Richard Osborne, said: “The space sector does not do enough to shout about its vital role in understanding and fighting climate change, which may explain why last year’s Earth Day SpaceBar was among our most popular sessions yet. It’s inspiring to hear directly from firms using space technology in a range of incredible ways, from monitoring endangered species or cleaning up space junk to developing greener rocket fuels”.

He added, “We’re keen to invite the wider public along to join us in learning more about the potential for space to support our planet. It should be a fun evening!”

SpaceBar is a free of charge event in line with AstroAgency’s brand values around inclusivity, diversity and educational outreach. An online place can be reserved by by visiting: https://t.co/c3qsQsco5l

For more information on AstroAgency, visit: https://astroagency.co.uk/